Green River, WY

Virginia Bostock Messerly (October 4, 1940 — December 15, 2022)

Virginia Bostock Messerly gained her heavenly wings on December 15, 2022. A viewing will take place 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone, Green River, with a luncheon following at the church.
A story of two Winchesters

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently examined and researched a rifle that is a near-twin to one currently on exhibit; a carbine that belonged to an outlaw associate of Butch Cassidy’s. Both rifles are lever-action Winchester Model 1894 carbines chambered for...
New historical video about Bitter Creek now available

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A new YouTube video about the long-vanished community of Bitter Creek is now available online, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum announced on Friday. About 34 miles east of Rock Springs, Bitter Creek once was home to a railroad depot, stockyards, huge sheep shearing sheds, a...
Wolves third, Tigers fourth at GR swim invite

December 18, 2022 — Saturday’s eight-team Green River Invite swim meet featured swimming powers Laramie, the defending 4A state champion, and Lander, the current 3A state champ. Both showed they were fully ready to defend their crowns, with Laramie winning the meet with 321 points and Lander second at 284. Host Green River finished third with 200 points, and Rock Springs fourth at 133 points.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 12/15/2022 –...
Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year. Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell...
Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In Sweetwater County, Wamsutter saw the most snow from the recent storm with 13 inches, according to the final snow report from the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The final snow report was released Wednesday afternoon by the NWS and those totals vary in Sweetwater...
Final meeting for three County Commissioners

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Among the agenda items approved for consideration at the next regularly scheduled county commission meeting is the renewal of fire protection agreements, a jail security and surveillance system project and updates to the policy manual for county employees. Of course, the proverbial elephant in the...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Nuclear Plant Delayed By 2 Years

Big projects often face multiple delays. Most problems are unforeseen. The first of many coming delays for the new nuclear plant in Kemmerer Wyoming has occurred before ground has even been broken. Work on the plant will begin in 2023. The start date has been pushed back to 2030, according...
