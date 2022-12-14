ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alligator Army

Florida vs. Oregon State, Game Thread: Who will hit jackpot in the Las Vegas Bowl?

The idea that anyone — or maybe anyone not on the field — should really, truly, sincerely care about the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl offends me. Florida is by far the biggest-name team playing in this first week of what the bowl-ESPN complex is now trying to sell as capital-B, capital-S Bowl Season, with the closest contenders being Cincinnati, Louisville, Washington State, Baylor ... and Florida’s opponent, Oregon State. These games are usually not for teams as recently successful as Florida, but the SEC (and ACC) are now tied to the Las Vegas Bowl for a four-year span, and this game is happening on a Saturday but needed to move for the NFL, and so we have the Gators kicking off at 12:30 p.m. local time against a Beavers squad that is as good as it is boring.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alligator Army

What will Florida’s Las Vegas Bowl with Oregon State tell us?

At this point, more than possibly any time in their history, bowl games are truly exhibitions. Whether by happenstance or by design, the only postseason games that seem to matter to all parties involved are the playoffs. Opt-outs and transfer portal entries are far less surprising than hearing that a player will play in his team’s bowl game.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy