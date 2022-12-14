The idea that anyone — or maybe anyone not on the field — should really, truly, sincerely care about the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl offends me. Florida is by far the biggest-name team playing in this first week of what the bowl-ESPN complex is now trying to sell as capital-B, capital-S Bowl Season, with the closest contenders being Cincinnati, Louisville, Washington State, Baylor ... and Florida’s opponent, Oregon State. These games are usually not for teams as recently successful as Florida, but the SEC (and ACC) are now tied to the Las Vegas Bowl for a four-year span, and this game is happening on a Saturday but needed to move for the NFL, and so we have the Gators kicking off at 12:30 p.m. local time against a Beavers squad that is as good as it is boring.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO