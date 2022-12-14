Ocean Springs head football coach Blake Pennock is leaving the Greyhounds for Gulfport. The Gulfport High Athletic Department released this statement on Wednesday. “Gulfport High School is excited to announce the 28th head football coach in school history. Blake Pennock. Pennock comes to Gulfport from Ocean Springs where he compiled a 32-5 record in 3 seasons, winning back-to-back region championships and taking the Greyhounds to an appearance in the 6A South State Championship this season. He has a career record of 40-9 in four seasons with his previous stop at Pass Christian taking the Pirates to the 2nd round of playoffs in his lone season.”

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO