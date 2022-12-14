ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

ourmshome.com

Prep football notebook: Pennock leaves OS; Tide looks ahead

Ocean Springs head football coach Blake Pennock is leaving the Greyhounds for Gulfport. The Gulfport High Athletic Department released this statement on Wednesday. “Gulfport High School is excited to announce the 28th head football coach in school history. Blake Pennock. Pennock comes to Gulfport from Ocean Springs where he compiled a 32-5 record in 3 seasons, winning back-to-back region championships and taking the Greyhounds to an appearance in the 6A South State Championship this season. He has a career record of 40-9 in four seasons with his previous stop at Pass Christian taking the Pirates to the 2nd round of playoffs in his lone season.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

2022 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic

Girls Soccer: DeSoto Central @ Biloxi (12-16-22) Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl. Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl. Southern Miss set to cap off 2022 season in LendingTree Bowl. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:59...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers. The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
themadisonrecord.com

Alabama Defeats Mississippi In High School All-Star Football Game

MOBILE- Two fourth quarter touchdowns enabled a 14-10 come-from-behind by Alabama over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium in Mobile. The Alabama squad struggled for three quarters, but scored twice in the final nine minutes to carve out a four-point victory. The win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WLOX

Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness

A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's

They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NOLA.com

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon

Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
SLIDELL, LA

