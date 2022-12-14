ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

fox5dc.com

2.5 million DC area residents to travel over end-of-year holidays; gas prices lowest since 2021

WASHINGTON - End-of-year-travel around the nation's capital is picking back up in a major way and it comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level since 2021. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season. This is expected to be an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile

An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
MCEWEN, TN
fox5dc.com

5-week-old puppy latest dog to be reported stolen in DC

D.C. police are asking for the public's help after an armed burglary lead to a stolen five-week-old puppy. It happened in Southwest, and FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a woman in the area who says she's moving in the new year because of the violence.
fox5dc.com

Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
MOUNT VERNON, WA

