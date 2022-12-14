ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach

Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers (it’s still so weird to type that) Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
WASHINGTON, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Anna Boxberger, New Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brad Boxberger’s Wife

The Chicago Cubs added Brad Boxberger to their team in December 2022, and fans welcomed his family to the franchise, too. Brad Boxberger’s wife, Anna Boxberger, has been with him almost as long as his MLB career. She also participates in philanthropic ventures with other MLB WAGs in every team her husband has been part of. But the pitcher’s fans know very little about her background, which makes them curious to find out more. We reveal more about the “Box’s” wife in this Anna Boxberger wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: NHL considering increasing regular season to 84 games

The NHL is considering increasing its regular-season schedule from 82 games to 84, sources told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. Under the current format, some teams play only three games against a divisional rival, while others play four. To round out the rest of the schedule, all teams play three contests against non-divisional squads residing in the same conference and two games against each opponent from the other conference.
theScore

Silver: I'd be disappointed if NBA doesn't hire female HC within 5 years

NBA commissioner Adam Silver hopes to see a woman fill one of the league's head coaching positions in the near future. Appearing on NCAA's "College Sports Conversations - Title IX at 50" podcast with Bonnie Bernstein and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert this week, Silver admitted the NBA still has some work to do when it comes to women joining its coaching ranks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy