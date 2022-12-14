Read full article on original website
Related
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
Carlos Correa signing with the Giants could make Brandon Crawford available, and he could be a nice fit for the Angels at shortstop.
Watch: Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux recovers own strip-sack for a scoop-and-score against Commanders
Rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux continued to impact the New York Giants' rivalry with the Washington Commanders, posting the first defensive touchdown of his young career on "Sunday Night Football." With 13:18 remaining in the opening half and the Giants trailing the Commanders 3-0, Thibodeaux made the play of the...
Dodgers eyeing these 4 center fielders for possible trade after Cody Bellinger’s departure
While the Dodgers retained Clayton Kershaw and signed Noah Syndergaard to their pitching staff, they lost outfielder Cody Bellinger as he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs. As Los Angeles looks to replace Bellinger’s production they have been connected to four young outfielders on the trade market. The...
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
Bengals force four turnovers in win after Tom Brady 'fairly tough' remark
The Bengals took exception to Tom Brady calling their defense merely "fairly tough" last week and responded by forcing four turnovers in a 34-23 win.
Boston Red Sox chasing MLB’s top free agent
The Boston Red Sox have once again stuck to the backroads in the early portion of MLB free agency, waiting
Report: Top Free Agent Catcher Snubbed Cubs for Twins
The Chicago Cubs heavily pursued catcher Christian Vázquez but were snubbed by the catcher when he chose the Minnesota Twins.
Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach
Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers (it’s still so weird to type that) Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Dylan Carlson, Jarred Kelenic, Bryan Reynolds & Alex Thomas Among Targets For Center Field
When the offseason began the Los Angeles Dodgers faced needs in their starting rotation and at shortstop. That then grew to include center field when the team non-tendered Cody Bellinger and he immediately became a free agent. The Dodgers had interest in re-signing Bellinger, but he wound up joining the...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Anna Boxberger, New Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brad Boxberger’s Wife
The Chicago Cubs added Brad Boxberger to their team in December 2022, and fans welcomed his family to the franchise, too. Brad Boxberger’s wife, Anna Boxberger, has been with him almost as long as his MLB career. She also participates in philanthropic ventures with other MLB WAGs in every team her husband has been part of. But the pitcher’s fans know very little about her background, which makes them curious to find out more. We reveal more about the “Box’s” wife in this Anna Boxberger wiki.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Talks New Approach to Roster Building This Offseason
He’s done an incredible job of filling out the roster in efficient ways.
Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts LA Signs Veteran All-Star Reliever
He would fill a huge need for the Angels.
theScore
Report: NHL considering increasing regular season to 84 games
The NHL is considering increasing its regular-season schedule from 82 games to 84, sources told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. Under the current format, some teams play only three games against a divisional rival, while others play four. To round out the rest of the schedule, all teams play three contests against non-divisional squads residing in the same conference and two games against each opponent from the other conference.
theScore
Silver: I'd be disappointed if NBA doesn't hire female HC within 5 years
NBA commissioner Adam Silver hopes to see a woman fill one of the league's head coaching positions in the near future. Appearing on NCAA's "College Sports Conversations - Title IX at 50" podcast with Bonnie Bernstein and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert this week, Silver admitted the NBA still has some work to do when it comes to women joining its coaching ranks.
Comments / 0