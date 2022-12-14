Maybe we can finally focus on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next opponent, the Chicago Bears… maybe. By now, you’ve all heard the story. You’ve probably heard about it so much that you’re sick of hearing it. Micah Parsons appeared on the Voncast with host/creator Von Miller. He made a statement that had Jalen Hurts‘ name attached to it. Philly’s QB1 brushed it off. It seemed like everything should have calmed after that, especially seeing as how Hurts and Parsons weren’t discussing the story. Perhaps we should have known better.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO