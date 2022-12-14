ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted

History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles’ starter to see an old friend on Sunday

Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are due to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago for Week 15, and Sanders is expecting to see an old friend. The Bears are struggling this season, which, to be honest, is something we kind of expected. The Eagles, well, they are the best team in football, which is something we kind of didn’t expect.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Von Miller, Micah Parsons clear the air about perceived Jalen Hurts criticism

Maybe we can finally focus on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next opponent, the Chicago Bears… maybe. By now, you’ve all heard the story. You’ve probably heard about it so much that you’re sick of hearing it. Micah Parsons appeared on the Voncast with host/creator Von Miller. He made a statement that had Jalen Hurts‘ name attached to it. Philly’s QB1 brushed it off. It seemed like everything should have calmed after that, especially seeing as how Hurts and Parsons weren’t discussing the story. Perhaps we should have known better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy