Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceNews.com
L3Harris to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 billion
WASHINGTON — L3Harris Technologies on Dec. 18 announced an agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 billion. The deal comes exactly two years after Lockheed Martin sought to buy Aerojet in a $4.4 billion bid that was blocked by antitrust regulators earlier this year. L3Harris is buying Aerojet at...
SpaceNews.com
China completes seventh space launch inside 10 days
HELSINKI — China launched a Long March 11 solid rocket from Xichang early Friday, completing a campaign of seven orbit launch attempts in just over a week which included the debut of two new launch vehicles. The Long March 11 rocket lifted off at 1:17 a.m. Eastern (0617 UTC)...
SpaceNews.com
NASA signs spaceflight safety agreement with AST SpaceMobile
WASHINGTON — NASA has signed an agreement with AST SpaceMobile to cooperate on spaceflight safety, even as astronomers grow increasingly concerned about the effects of that company’s satellites. NASA announced Dec. 15 it signed agreement with the company to create what it called “a deeper level of coordination,...
SpaceNews.com
Falcon 9 launches ocean science mission for NASA and CNES
WASHINGTON — A Falcon 9 successfully launched an Earth science mission jointly developed by the United States and France to monitor water levels and the effects of climate change. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 6:46 a.m....
Comments / 0