KBTX.com
Need a rancher, farmer fence call Turner, Pierce, and Fultz
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With cooler temperatures sweeping the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas, ranch and farm fence installations can resume. Joe Fultz, owner of Turner, Piece, and Fultz says production picks up when the grounds are moist. He says fencing and fencing supplies have been a pivotal part of the business for the last several decades.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
fox26houston.com
FedEx sued by father of Athena Strand who was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver
Tanner Lynn Horner, the contract driver for FedEx, is accused of kidnapping and murdering Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl. Athena's father has filed a lawsuit against Horner and FedEx.
KXAN
Why some domestic violence charges are felonies in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, the University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on family assault charges, including allegations that he choked his fiancée. The specific charge he faces is assault by strangulation or suffocation, a family violence charge listed as a third degree felony.
Texas porch pirates return packages they stole: 'It was shocking'
Texas porch pirates who stole packages from a home last week returned to the same home to return the boxes they took and to apologize to the homeowner.
1017thepoint.com
UNION COUNTY FUGITIVE CAPTURED IN TEXAS
(Plano, TX)--The man who allegedly stole a Union County Sheriff’s Department vehicle and has been on the loose for the last month has been captured in Texas. 46-year-old Steven Lakes was arrested in a Dallas suburb. Local investigators had been working with the U.S. Marshal’s office. Lakes remained in jail in Texas Friday morning awaiting extradition back to Indiana, where he will face multiple felonies in both Union and Franklin County. Lakes had been flushed from a Connersville home during a drug investigation earlier this fall.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘This Is the Only Way’: Black Texas Student Slapped Bully Who Called Her the N-Word; She Faced Severe Discipline, Driving Her Into a Mental Institution
A 17-year-old student endured constant racist harassment at her predominantly white school in Texas, and when she fought back, the student was sent to an alternative program where she would have to wear an orange jumpsuit, driving the girl to be hospitalized in a mental facility. Before Autumn Roberson-Manahan’s mental...
KBTX.com
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now you have probably heard rumblings of an “arctic blast” on the way. Well, confidence is growing that a cold front bringing arctic air will push through a majority of the Lower 48, including Texas, a couple of days before Christmas. Here is what we do, and do not know.
Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine
Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
KBTX.com
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Who are they? TX children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (4) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment
In April, Bishop Evans drowned after jumping into the Rio Grande to save two migrants being swept away by the current. His family members will receive no financial payment.
News Channel 25
Why are pregnancy and childbirth killing so many Black women in Texas?
Nakeenya Wilson was at a meeting of Texas’ maternal mortality review committee when she got the call: Her sister, who had recently had a baby, was having a stroke. Wilson raced to the hospital, leaving behind a stack of files documenting the stories of women who had died from pregnancy and childbirth complications. Many of the women in those files were Black, just like Wilson, who experienced a traumatic delivery herself.
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
WATCH: Five-star Texas WR commit Johntay Cook scores impressive touchdown in 6AD2 State Title game
Texas wide receiver commit and composite five-star prospect Johntay Cook opened up the scoring for the DeSoto Eagles with an impressive 42-yard touchdown catch and run. The stud wideout caught a quick hitch, made a man miss, and then used his speed to separate from defenders and erase any pursuit angle.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas football state champions
1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game) 1951: Moore (PVIL 2A) (tied Houston Yates 6-6 in title game) 1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A) 1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A) 1960: Moore (PVIL 4A) (tied Houston Washington 6-6 in title game) 1962: Reicher (TCIL) 1963: Reicher (TCIL) 1964: Moore...
cw39.com
Texas driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said.
CPS refusing to answer questions after report details failures leading to death of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler
HOUSTON — Questions are mounting about how a 7-year-old boy died and how the warning signs of abuse were missed as the agency tasked with protecting him isn't giving any answers. Troy Khoeler, 7, was found dead in his adoptive parents' washing machine back in July. The adoptive parents,...
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
