FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelWrld_FaymuzMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesWrld_FaymuzCleveland, OH
Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Erect Saniyah's #PuttheGunsDown Sign: Waiting for Response from Law DirectorBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults
Working at 76: Higher prices throughout much of 2022 have taken their financial toll on older adults in particular.
cleveland19.com
Donte’s Gift Express surprises East Cleveland residents for the 10th year in a row
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday, volunteers went door-to-door delivering wrapped gifts in East Cleveland. It’s a part of the 10th Annual Donté's Gift Express. Last week, dozens of volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families at Tower City Center in Cleveland.
Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?
CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
Cuyahoga County, most of Northeast Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for third week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most Northast Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the third week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit were among the counties classified as...
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
What is the most awful, painful, frustrating four-letter word? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Please understand that your call is very important to us. Please hold the line and someone will get to you shortly.”. Don’t we all love hearing that mechanical voice drone on, lying to us?. It’s not so bad when we’re trying to make a...
Akron Children’s Hospital to prioritize mental, behavioral services and community-based wellness per needs assessment results
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital is prioritizing pediatric mental and behavioral health services and community-based health and wellness following the completion and analysis of its fifth Community Health Needs Assessment. Akron Children’s contracted with the Center for Community Solutions to facilitate data collection and analysis for the...
cleveland19.com
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
Beachwood Schools identifies minors responsible for threats; will face legal action
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Beachwood Schools superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis said that the school district has identified the individuals responsible for sending threats to middle school and high school students via Instagram over the course of the past month.
cleveland19.com
Minors to face legal, school consequences for threats to Beachwood students
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The two minors accused of sending threatening messages to several Beachwood high and middle school students through Instagram have been identified, Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis confirmed. Both will face legal and school consequences for their actions, Hardis said on Dec. 14. The collaboration of Beachwood Police...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports over 100 new COVID-19 deaths in past week
Ohio reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,276,630, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15. Ohio has an average of 249.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
Handy Map Shows In Cleveland, as Elsewhere, Suburbs and Exurbs are Driving Carbon Emissions
Bigger houses, longer commutes and sprawl are, it turns out, bad for the environment
We Confirmed It With an Ohio Rabbi: Hanukkah Is Super Gay
The Buckeye Flame spun dreidels with Rabbi Allison B. Vann to discuss queer themes in Hanukkah
cleveland19.com
Best Browns Bar in Northeast Ohio isn’t even in a bar
GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The hand-painted mailbox reads “Beware of Dawgs” and the Browns flag flies from the porch. But it’s what’s inside Sunny and Vinny Graham’s home that makes them unique. “Wait until you see the Browns room,” Vinny said. “That’s where all the...
cleveland19.com
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
ideastream.org
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Inspiring change through tragedy: Cleveland man hoping his story can influence teens to avoid path of violence
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For John Traylor, his restaurant Johnny Fryer's in Gas USA on East 131st in Cleveland is more than just a job. It's his way to give back to his community with a good meal at a cheap price. He also calls it his own personal form...
cleveland19.com
2nd lawsuit against hospital filed by former CEO of MetroHealth
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Akram Boutros filed a second lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday against The MetroHealth System, The MetroHealth Board of Trustees, Board Chair Vanessa L. Whiting and Vice Chair J.B. Silvers and all current members of the Board, according to a press release from the law firm representing Dr. Boutros.
