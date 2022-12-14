ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?

CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Children’s Hospital to prioritize mental, behavioral services and community-based wellness per needs assessment results

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital is prioritizing pediatric mental and behavioral health services and community-based health and wellness following the completion and analysis of its fifth Community Health Needs Assessment. Akron Children’s contracted with the Center for Community Solutions to facilitate data collection and analysis for the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Minors to face legal, school consequences for threats to Beachwood students

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The two minors accused of sending threatening messages to several Beachwood high and middle school students through Instagram have been identified, Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis confirmed. Both will face legal and school consequences for their actions, Hardis said on Dec. 14. The collaboration of Beachwood Police...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports over 100 new COVID-19 deaths in past week

Ohio reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,276,630, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15. Ohio has an average of 249.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Best Browns Bar in Northeast Ohio isn’t even in a bar

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The hand-painted mailbox reads “Beware of Dawgs” and the Browns flag flies from the porch. But it’s what’s inside Sunny and Vinny Graham’s home that makes them unique. “Wait until you see the Browns room,” Vinny said. “That’s where all the...
GENEVA, OH
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
Atlas Obscura

House of Wills

This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2nd lawsuit against hospital filed by former CEO of MetroHealth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Akram Boutros filed a second lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday against The MetroHealth System, The MetroHealth Board of Trustees, Board Chair Vanessa L. Whiting and Vice Chair J.B. Silvers and all current members of the Board, according to a press release from the law firm representing Dr. Boutros.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy