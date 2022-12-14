Ámory is a dynamic artist of love devoted to God and music. He is committed to bringing love back into the frontline recognition of the music industry through the exploration of Flamenco elements fused to those of modernized western genres. Born in Spain and raised in the west, his mission is to remind folks all around of the bliss that is found in love; similar to a child’s state of mind, by becoming free in such awareness. Music is but the medium he uses to serve his listeners and is his passion for all his foreseeable days.

