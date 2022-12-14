ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City

A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle

A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles

Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff

An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Intoxicated Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Injured In Crash

An intoxicated mother was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring her 6-year-old who was not wearing a buckled seat belt in the crash.  Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Highway 126 and Commerce Center Drive, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) ...
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
