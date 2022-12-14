ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox ‘in the mix’ for longtime Dodgers slugger Justin Turner

Another day, another free agent of interest to the Boston Red Sox. The Sox have made offers to several free agents this offseason, but most opted to sign elsewhere. Most of their additions thus far are relief pitchers; they signed Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and Kenley Jansen, and acquired Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals. Masataka Yoshida is their only non-pitching signing, and expectations are in the stratosphere for the highest-paid Japanese position player in MLB history. He’s joining a lineup that’s gotten markedly worse since the 2022 season ended; Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez are gone, and Rafael Devers’ future is unclear.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Pros and cons of the Braves letting Dansby Swanson walk

Only time will tell if the Atlanta Braves made the right decision letting Dansby Swanson walk. There are consequences to be had, good and bad, with the Atlanta Braves letting hometown hero Dansby Swanson walk in his free agency. Although he starred collegiately at Vanderbilt and was drafted No. 1...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
584K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy