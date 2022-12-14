Another day, another free agent of interest to the Boston Red Sox. The Sox have made offers to several free agents this offseason, but most opted to sign elsewhere. Most of their additions thus far are relief pitchers; they signed Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and Kenley Jansen, and acquired Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals. Masataka Yoshida is their only non-pitching signing, and expectations are in the stratosphere for the highest-paid Japanese position player in MLB history. He’s joining a lineup that’s gotten markedly worse since the 2022 season ended; Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez are gone, and Rafael Devers’ future is unclear.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO