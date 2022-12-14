ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

wflx.com

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building

A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton. The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Deputies: Tampa women traveled to Martin County to sell cocaine, meth

Two Tampa women have been arrested after they traveled to the Treasure Coast for the purposes of selling illegal drugs, deputies said. Juanita Fluckes, 25, and Lauren Rosetti, 32, face charges of trafficking methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. According...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach

Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box. "It could put a small company out of business, it really could,” Terri Delacruz, administrator for NOVA Air Condition, said. Delacruz first...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Parents 'cautiously optimistic' over new proposed student rezoning map

An update on the Palm Beach County high school student boundary changes that are shaking up thousands of families. In addition to drawing in close to 2,000 students from nearby overcrowded high schools to the new Dr. Joaquín García High School in western Lake Worth, which is set to open in August of next year, the boundary changes will shift more than 1,000 students to other schools.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach Geneologist explains how DNA helped solve Baby June's case

NewsChannel 5 is taking a closer look at the technology used to find and arrest the mother of Baby June; a newborn baby found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet in June of 2018. Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced they identified and arrested the infant's mother nearly...
wflx.com

Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting

A black Toyota RAV 4 flew down Tamarind Avenue heading south. There was a gray store on the right. About 10 to 15 people scattered. "West Palm Beach police responded to a drive-by shooting," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. Police responded in large numbers. Crime scene tape...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Former nurse accused of swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Martin County nurse accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl at an outpatient surgery center where she worked. Catherine Dunton, 54, is charged with tampering with medical-grade fentanyl. According to the indictment, Dunton removed liquid fentanyl from vials, refilled them with...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'

A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lowell Thomas Schoonmaker, 33, made several disturbing statements on Dec. 9 while using Twitch, a service that allows video game live streaming and other entertainment content.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000. The arrests were made Thursday afternoon near the 3200 block of Avenue D. “At the time of their arrest, the suspects were attempting to sell parts...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Free Hanukkah event to be held Sunday at The Square in West Palm Beach

This year, the first night of Hanukkah is at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Square (a.k.a. CityPlace) is hosting a free community event from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Mandel JCC is working with the venue to host a candle lighting. In addition, families can kick-off the "eight crazy nights" with live music, face painting, balloon twisting, games, kosher latkes, Sufganiyot (donuts), and more.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off

If you live in Jupiter or just pass through the small town occasionally, it's likely you've heard of or spotted the Jupiter Grinch. He's known for riding around town on a motorcycle around the holidays in full Grinch costume. The young man behind the Jupiter Grinch costume, 25-year-old Christian Renteria,...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Martin scores 18 as FAU beats FIU 79-53 in C-USA opener

Alijah Martin’s 18 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Florida International 79-53 on Saturday in the Conference USA opener. Martin was 6 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (10-1). Johnell Davis added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. It was the ninth straight victory for the Owls.
BOCA RATON, FL

