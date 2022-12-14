An update on the Palm Beach County high school student boundary changes that are shaking up thousands of families. In addition to drawing in close to 2,000 students from nearby overcrowded high schools to the new Dr. Joaquín García High School in western Lake Worth, which is set to open in August of next year, the boundary changes will shift more than 1,000 students to other schools.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO