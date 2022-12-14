ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl

Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...
The end of Title 42 will increase soaring fentanyl deaths

President Biden’s border insanity isn’t just killing migrants and US law enforcement officers; it’s killing kids and destroying families via the massive inflow of drugs the White House has invited.  Title 42 — a Trump-era rule and one of the few brakes on our current massive migrant inflows — will expire this week. That’s going to supercharge illegal migration, and with it the deadly movement of fentanyl over our southern border.  The White House silence on this issue is deafening. Last week, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a blistering letter to the president demanding a meeting on the fentanyl crisis. The...
FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system

While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
DEA Laboratory Testing Reveals that 6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
WASHINGTON STATE
Drug deal with undercover informant lands Fayette County man in prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hilltop man was sentenced to prison on Monday for felony drug crimes pertaining to the delivery of methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., in January of 2021, a purchase of methamphetamine was made from Byers in Scarbro, West Virginia by confidential informants working with the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Woman sentenced for mailing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 46-year-old woman was recently sentenced to just over a year in prison for smuggling sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates. Tanya Baird of South Africa reportedly sent large amounts of K2 and Suboxone via mail to the inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. In June 2021, Baird allegedly mailed at least eight packages, "each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison."
OHIO STATE
Inmate "baked to death" in overheated prison cell, lawsuit alleges

Montgomery, Alabama — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate "baked to death" in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell according to the lawsuit, which was filed by his sister and names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.
BESSEMER, AL
Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid

Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
