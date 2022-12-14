Read full article on original website
1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim will...
Search for stolen car suspect in Hueytown Saturday
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A search was underway Saturday evening for at least one suspect wanted in a stolen car and chase investigation. Chief Mike Yarborough of Hueytown police said officers were in a short chase with a suspected stolen car when the pursuit ended at Red Farmer Drive and Forest Road.
16-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are […]
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Thomas, said Sgt. Monica Law. West Precinct officers arrived at the location and found...
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-59/20 NB after a major crash halted traffic Wednesday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes on I-59/20 NB at Exit 123 are currently blocked due to a major crash. Traffic is detoured on the right shoulder. According to ALDOT, an overturned...
83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
Gadsden opens warming stations, overnight shelter due to expected low temperatures
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — With the arrival of cold temperatures and low wind chills, the City of Gadsden has activated area warming stations and overnight shelter. The city said each location will be opened until Friday, December 23, 2022 at which time we will re-evaluate the current situation. Family...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that will be occurring from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a railway accident in Bessemer, according to officials. It happened just before 1 a.m. on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walter James Griffin, III of Hueytown. He was 43.
Jefferson County leaders pushing for mandatory garbage pick-up as illegal dumping continues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After thousands of hours picking up illegally dumped litter in Jefferson County, leaders are pushing for stricter punishments and mandatory garbage pick-up in the new year. WBRC has learned that county crews actually spent 3,000 hours picking up illegally dumped garbage this year. County Manager...
Train conductor trainee dies in Bessemer railway accident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Bessemer after a train conductor trainee was killed Tuesday morning. According to the Bessemer Police Department, the person died after a piece of metal entered through an opening on the train and hit them, around 4 a.m. The accident happened on 32nd Street South as […]
