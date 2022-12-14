ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

AL.com

1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Search for stolen car suspect in Hueytown Saturday

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A search was underway Saturday evening for at least one suspect wanted in a stolen car and chase investigation. Chief Mike Yarborough of Hueytown police said officers were in a short chase with a suspected stolen car when the pursuit ended at Red Farmer Drive and Forest Road.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

16-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Birmingham

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Thomas, said Sgt. Monica Law. West Precinct officers arrived at the location and found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-59/20 NB after a major crash halted traffic Wednesday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes on I-59/20 NB at Exit 123 are currently blocked due to a major crash. Traffic is detoured on the right shoulder. According to ALDOT, an overturned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Columbiana PD announces death of officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
COLUMBIANA, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
PELHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Train conductor trainee dies in Bessemer railway accident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Bessemer after a train conductor trainee was killed Tuesday morning. According to the Bessemer Police Department, the person died after a piece of metal entered through an opening on the train and hit them, around 4 a.m. The accident happened on 32nd Street South as […]
BESSEMER, AL

