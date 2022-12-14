ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Petex donates $2.7 million in software to ISU Department of Geosciences

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Geosciences students and faculty at Idaho State University can get their hands on some of the industry’s state-of-the-art software thanks to a donation by Petroleum Experts (Petex). Recently, Petex donated 10 licenses for their MOVE suite to ISU’s Department of Geosciences for use by...
3 things to do this weekend – December 16, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. The Pocatello P.O.W. and M.I.A. Group will be placing wreaths on the graves of our nation’s heroes in the Mountain View Cemetery. Some will also be placed in cemeteries across the region… including Soda Springs, Ucon, and Inkom. This event starts at 10 am.
Pocatello baby battling RSV at Utah hospital

POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus. Rhea’s mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children’s on Dec. 9. “She’s been on a ventilator since Friday of last week,” Harper said. “Right now she has...
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Idaho Falls mayor recognized for longstanding support of public power

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) named City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper as the 2022 Elected Official of The Year. UAMPS, the joint action agency which provides comprehensive wholesale electric energy services to community-owned power systems throughout the Intermountain West presented Mayor Casper the award at its annual meeting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The award recognizes Mayor Casper’s ardent advocacy for public power on the local, state, national and even international levels.
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash

POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
3 things to know this morning – December 16, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says hospitals are under a great amount of stress and are at capacity in some places due to the Flu, RSV and COVID-19 . They are urging people to take precautions during the upcoming holidays to limit the spread.
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. Walter High Eagle was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on...
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host

IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
Slick roads lead to woman’s death in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
Outgoing Bannock County commissioner takes issue with local government watchdog group

POCATELLO — An outgoing member of the Bannock County Commission is taking issue with the efforts of a local government watchdog group. Commissioner Terrell Tovey, who’s leaving office in January after losing his re-election bid, has expressed frustration over what he describes as a vocal minority, referring to Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., and its recent work to bring awareness to a county project that called for using COVID stimulus money to help fund construction of a multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area. ...
Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police...
Bannock County seeking public comment for "Connecting Communities" trail grant application

Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department. The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Bannock County Event Center (Fairgrounds). The Connecting Communities Trail is being developed as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Transportation Department, the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, and other...
Prepare for busy holiday travel when visiting the Idaho Falls Regional Airport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As the holidays approach, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects the busy travel season to continue. Through November, IDA has seen more than 580,000 passengers make their way through the terminal. Travel experts have predicted holiday travel in 2022 will see more passengers fly this year. IDA expects the nationwide trend to continue locally as the airport has seen a growth in available flights in destinations over the past couple years.
Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man

POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
POCATELLO, ID

