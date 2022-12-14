Read full article on original website
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Petex donates $2.7 million in software to ISU Department of Geosciences
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Geosciences students and faculty at Idaho State University can get their hands on some of the industry’s state-of-the-art software thanks to a donation by Petroleum Experts (Petex). Recently, Petex donated 10 licenses for their MOVE suite to ISU’s Department of Geosciences for use by...
East Idaho Eats: Homestead Pizza and Bowling offering pizza, pins and lanes of fun
IDAHO FALLS – A new pizza parlor, bowling alley and arcade venue has arrived in town, just in time to warm up from the cold weather with a game of bowling and a warm slice of pizza. Homestead Pizza and Bowling owners have been hard at work for the...
3 things to do this weekend – December 16, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. The Pocatello P.O.W. and M.I.A. Group will be placing wreaths on the graves of our nation’s heroes in the Mountain View Cemetery. Some will also be placed in cemeteries across the region… including Soda Springs, Ucon, and Inkom. This event starts at 10 am.
Pocatello baby battling RSV at Utah hospital
POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus. Rhea’s mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children’s on Dec. 9. “She’s been on a ventilator since Friday of last week,” Harper said. “Right now she has...
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Idaho Falls mayor recognized for longstanding support of public power
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) named City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper as the 2022 Elected Official of The Year. UAMPS, the joint action agency which provides comprehensive wholesale electric energy services to community-owned power systems throughout the Intermountain West presented Mayor Casper the award at its annual meeting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The award recognizes Mayor Casper’s ardent advocacy for public power on the local, state, national and even international levels.
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
Single mom with son seriously hurt in ATV accident gets a surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kim is one of the kindest people you will...
3 things to know this morning – December 16, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says hospitals are under a great amount of stress and are at capacity in some places due to the Flu, RSV and COVID-19 . They are urging people to take precautions during the upcoming holidays to limit the spread.
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. Walter High Eagle was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on...
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
Slick roads lead to woman’s death in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
Outgoing Bannock County commissioner takes issue with local government watchdog group
POCATELLO — An outgoing member of the Bannock County Commission is taking issue with the efforts of a local government watchdog group. Commissioner Terrell Tovey, who’s leaving office in January after losing his re-election bid, has expressed frustration over what he describes as a vocal minority, referring to Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., and its recent work to bring awareness to a county project that called for using COVID stimulus money to help fund construction of a multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area. ...
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision
Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police...
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
Bannock County seeking public comment for "Connecting Communities" trail grant application
Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department. The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Bannock County Event Center (Fairgrounds). The Connecting Communities Trail is being developed as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Transportation Department, the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, and other...
Prepare for busy holiday travel when visiting the Idaho Falls Regional Airport
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As the holidays approach, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects the busy travel season to continue. Through November, IDA has seen more than 580,000 passengers make their way through the terminal. Travel experts have predicted holiday travel in 2022 will see more passengers fly this year. IDA expects the nationwide trend to continue locally as the airport has seen a growth in available flights in destinations over the past couple years.
Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man
POCATELLO — Local authorities are investigating a Tuesday incident on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University involving a masked and possibly armed assailant, according to a news release from ISU ISU’s Department of Public Safety around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday were informed by Pocatello police of a possible assailant approaching an individual in the parking lot of University Courts, an apartment complex located on South Fifth Avenue near the public safety offices, while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon. ...
