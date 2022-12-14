I had a chance to meet this energetic, motivated man about 8 years ago. This person is someone you come across every once in a while and he makes an immediate impact on those fortunate enough to be in his path. His name is Mark J. Lindquist - born in a town called Ortonville, Minnesota. He now calls Moorhead, Minnesota his home, if you are looking for a motivational speaker, this is your perfect person. He is the CEO at Mark J. Lindquist - Motivational Speaker and Entertainer - He is Nationally recognized and has toured the world, AND he is graced with a ton of talent, as a matter of fact, you may have seen him on television singing the National Anthem, he has performed for the largest crowds in America for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA and on MNF, TNF, and SNF. Here he is doing what he loves:

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO