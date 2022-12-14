Read full article on original website
In Fargo – Operation: Sleep Out – Simply Amazing ( VIDEOS )
I had a chance to meet this energetic, motivated man about 8 years ago. This person is someone you come across every once in a while and he makes an immediate impact on those fortunate enough to be in his path. His name is Mark J. Lindquist - born in a town called Ortonville, Minnesota. He now calls Moorhead, Minnesota his home, if you are looking for a motivational speaker, this is your perfect person. He is the CEO at Mark J. Lindquist - Motivational Speaker and Entertainer - He is Nationally recognized and has toured the world, AND he is graced with a ton of talent, as a matter of fact, you may have seen him on television singing the National Anthem, he has performed for the largest crowds in America for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA and on MNF, TNF, and SNF. Here he is doing what he loves:
Fargo Featured: MATBUS
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Transit Director Julie Bommelman spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's public transportation system, the biggest users of MATBUS, and tools in place to make the service easier to use. MATBUS. MATBUS operates primarily within Fargo and Moorhead, but also extends their services to West Fargo...
NDSU to Face SDSU in Frisco for FCS Championship
FARGO– North Dakota State came back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit Friday night against Incarnate Word to punch their ticket to Frisco. Saturday, South Dakota State took down Montana State 39-18 to set up a showdown for the FCS Championship between the rivals. Last night the Bison trailed...
3 of Minnesota’s Finest Go Above and Beyond the Call of Duty!
I love nothing more than a feel good, heartwarming, bring tears of joy to my eyes type of story. Especially when that story comes from Minnesota. A group of Moorhead Minnesota officers took the time, the other day, to go above and beyond the call of duty during the winter season. Having just moved from the Fargo/Moorhead area, and having a few friends in the PD's there, this story doesn't surprise me and it warms my heart. Here's what happened to prove again Minnesota Nice exists.
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
Christmas Food Box Distribution Set For December 19th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Food Pantry Christmas Food Box distribution is set for Monday, December 19th from noon to 4pm at the South Central Transit garage in Valley City. Director Pat Hansen said that the Barnes County Senior Center is open once again serving meals...
Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are getting their Christmas wish, a trip to Frisco. Though it’s a much further stop, fans may have an easier time in getting there. The Valley’s winter storm made getting to the game difficult for many, and for some, impossible.
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee makes recommendation following sudden narrowing of candidates
(Fargo, ND) -- The selection committee for Fargo's next City Administrator has made a recommendation following a Friday morning meeting with the potential candidates. Two candidates, current interim City Administrator Michael Redlinger and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan city manager James Puffalt, were interviewed by the selection committee to determine a recommendation for the City Commission. The committee, which is also partially composed of city commission members, found Redlinger to be their preferred candidate. The City Commission will vote to potentially approve Redlinger at their next official meeting.
TSA official: "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- A TSA official is talking about the number of firearms she says were recovered at the security checkpoint at Fargo's Hector International Airport over the past year. "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo. It's a problem nationwide. I think again there are...
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
I-94 closed near Moorhead & Downer
(7:15 p.m.)— Westbound Interstate 94 to Moorhead has been reopened to traffic. The roadway had been temporarily closed due to multiple vehicle crashes. CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KVRR) A portion of westbound Interstate 94 is closed near Moorhead. There is a multi-vehicle crash. The interstate also shut down at the...
Bomb threat debunked at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- Saturday night was an eventful night at the Cass County Jail, but not because of booking someone who broke the law or a scuffle among inmates. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that around 9:30 p.m. the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail.
Grand Forks mayor "surprised" by timing of Fufeng project decision from Committee on Foreign Investment
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Grand Forks is reacting to the announcement that the federal government is no longer reviewing plans by a Chinese company to build a corn processing plant in the city. "Well initially I was surprised because they had 45 more days. We expected they were...
One dog dies in north Fargo mobile home fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo mobile home Saturday morning. Fargo firefighters were called to April Lane just before 11:30 a.m. While emergency responders were en route, dispatch was notified that everyone was out of the home except for one dog. When firefighters arrived, the front half of the home was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Blizzard Warning Issued For Area
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for a majority of our area until 6 am on Friday. Heavy snow and winds will affect the area, including Jamestown, Valley City, Oakes, and Carrington. Meteorologist Todd Hamilton with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said areas of central North Dakota including the James River Valley could see up to 6 inches of snow this afternoon with high winds…
