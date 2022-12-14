ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Spam calls/texts have increased, so can they be stopped?

By Dustin Lattimer
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvJSr_0jithdDr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiekG_0jithdDr00
(Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The majority of calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Now, the majority of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has a virus, and only the caller can fix it.” I even get calls from “John Smith,” who’s obviously pretending to be the IRS and threatening me to pay up. The calls that I believe are the most ridiculous: “Congratulations, you’ve won the lottery… (followed by)… can we have all of your personal information and the information of your closest friends and relatives before processing your winnings?”

Calls like these are why I don’t pick up any phone number I don’t easily recognize, even if it might actually be important because I’m scarred by the sheer amount of spam calls I get every single day. As a reporter, this can be a tricky balance. A lot of my calls are also legitimate, whether it be a source for a news story, or someone calling to report a news tip.

Unfortunately, these unsolicited calls are only increasing. This year alone, Americans are expected to get over 52 billion robocalls , which breaks down to approximately 1 billion calls every week (according to YouMail , a company that specializes in blocking them). These calls come in all shapes and sizes. More recently, these attacks have moved over to SMS, where there are phishing text messages that come from your own phone number.

| Thieves Look To Take Advantage Of Online Holiday Shoppers >

The do not disturb feature only goes so far in helping, because the fact is, robocallers are never going to stop trying to reach you. Their schemes bring in hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars annually. In one survey of 4,000 people , more than 90% reported that robocalls are becoming more frequent.

No matter what the calls or text messages say, one thing is certain — for this reporter’s sanity, they need to stop! Follow these proven steps to help pull the plug on those annoying callers.

Sign Up For The National Do Not Call Registry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vccwQ_0jithdDr00
(Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

Your first move: Join the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) National “Do Not Call Registry.” You can get on the list by calling 1-888-382-1222 from the phone number you want to register. If you have multiple numbers to input, register them, HERE . To date, the agency has taken 51 legal actions against companies and telemarketers, recovering $112 million. It will take about a month for your registration to take effect. You can register both landline and mobile phone numbers. You’ll find more information on the FTC’s Do Not Call Registry, HERE .

Sign Up For Your State’s Do Not Call Registry

In the Four State region, Missouri and Oklahoma are the only states that have their own state-funded/operated Do Not Call List. The Do Not Call List Registry for Both Kansas and Arkansas will direct you to the FTC’s National Do Not Call Registry .

You can register for the Missouri No Call List, HERE . In Oklahoma, you can register with the state’s No Call List, HERE . Both states’ No Call Law applies to residential (landline) or personal cell phone numbers owned by private individuals only.

Use Spam-Filtering Apps And Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0okH_0jithdDr00
(Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

The National Do Not Call Registry , especially combined with an individual state’s No Call List Registry (if available), will prevent a lot of unwanted calls, but it won’t stop all of them. A spam-filtering app can give you a second layer of protection and is a good add-on to your overall smartphone security . The makers of the app, “ Mr. Number Lookup and Call Block ” maintain a large database of user-reported robocalls. When one of those numbers dials you, the app blocks the phone from ringing and informs you the call is spam.

  • Mr. Number: Available in the Apple App store and on the Google Play store, this app can block calls from an entire area code or even a whole country. You can also report spam calls to warn other users.
  • AT&T Call Protect: A free service for AT&T customers, this app has a fraudulent-call-blocking system that weeds out scammers before the phone even rings. It’s available in the App Store and on Google Play.
  • Verizon Call Filter: In 2021, Verizon rolled out a service called the “Neighborhood Filter” for its customers. It identifies likely scam calls based on the number and area code. Similar phone numbers are blocked from calling you, cutting down on a tactic called spoofing.
  • U.S. Cellular Protections: Customers have access to this carrier’s specific solutions , but also has apps that you can download, such as “Call Guardian,” which displays “Potential Spam” on caller ID, based on known offenders. This free app also displays “Spam Caller” on caller ID, based on a consumer’s personal spam list.
  • Block The Caller: Although this is not an app, blocking a particular number(s) is a good way to prevent the same caller from getting through to you day-after-day. Learn how to block a number on both an iPhone and an Android device, HERE . And don’t worry about blocking the wrong number, it’s easy to unblock a number too .

Give Spam Calls The Brush-Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxdaa_0jithdDr00
(Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

It’s so tempting to pick up the phone and yell in frustration, “Don’t call me again!” But here’s a more effective way to stop spam calls: Don’t answer at all. According to experts, the robocallers will view the number as inactive and be less likely to try again. By the way, you should never call back an unknown number — it makes you vulnerable to future scams.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, robocalls aren’t going to stop completely. But if you take the advice mentioned above, you can help prevent most unsolicited calls and text messages from ever reaching your phone. You’ll find more information and tips on stopping unwanted calls and texts, HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

50+ Secret Santa gifts for under $20

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A Secret Santa gift exchange means that not only is the gift a surprise to the recipient, the giver is as well. Whether it’s for your office, your friend group or your family, shopping for a Secret Santa gift is a fun way to treat […]
KLST/KSAN

Twitter bans ‘free promotion’ of other social media platforms

Twitter announced that it will prohibit any “free promotion” of other social media platforms on its site, marking the latest major policy change under billionaire owner Elon Musk. “We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” Twitter Support wrote in a thread on Sunday. “However, we will no longer […]
KLST/KSAN

Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list

A Republican Party already bullish about its Senate chances in 2024 is smelling blood in the water following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) decision to become an Independent last week, and one name is rising to the top of its candidate wish-list: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).  Ducey, the outgoing two-term governor, is widely viewed among […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
KLST/KSAN

As etiquette expectations shift, here’s what to know about tipping this season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of Americans tipping the standard rate is dropping When dining out, tipping etiquette experts say 20% is the standard. However, between inflation, elevated pandemic tipping rates and businesses that aren’t primarily service-oriented requiring customers to opt out of tipping at checkout, more and more Americans are […]
KLST/KSAN

Cowboys blow big lead in OT loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KLST/KSAN

National Grid responds to damage, and outages after storms

National Grid workers remain active in repairing damage and restoring service following the severe winter storm Friday night. The storm that brought heavy, wet snow to eastern and Northern New York overnight has crews working in the challenging weather conditions, as they were pre-positioned for rapid response.
WASHINGTON STATE
KLST/KSAN

The highest-rated brews in Texas, according to beer snobs

(Stacker) – If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining. Like all revolutions, this, too, began […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Pelosi backs adding government device ban of TikTok to funding bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports adding legislation to ban TikTok on government devices to a federal funding bill, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.  Support from the speaker brings the effort, which gained unanimous support in a separate vote in the Senate, closer to being adopted in the omnibus bill next week.  The speaker’s support for the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Biden signs short-term bill to keep government open

President Biden on Friday signed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open through next week as congressional negotiators haggle over the details of a longer-term spending deal. Biden signed the bill upon returning to the White House from Delaware, where he’d given remarks about legislation to help veterans who were exposed to toxic […]
DELAWARE STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy