Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
idahoednews.org
Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond
To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., and the other half from 1:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. The district’s school board was considering the solution to resolve overcrowding issues after a bond to build a new high school (and fund other projects) failed in November.
kidnewsradio.com
Petex donates $2.7 million in software to ISU Department of Geosciences
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Geosciences students and faculty at Idaho State University can get their hands on some of the industry’s state-of-the-art software thanks to a donation by Petroleum Experts (Petex). Recently, Petex donated 10 licenses for their MOVE suite to ISU’s Department of Geosciences for use by...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Homestead Pizza and Bowling offering pizza, pins and lanes of fun
IDAHO FALLS – A new pizza parlor, bowling alley and arcade venue has arrived in town, just in time to warm up from the cold weather with a game of bowling and a warm slice of pizza. Homestead Pizza and Bowling owners have been hard at work for the...
Pocatello baby battling RSV at Utah hospital
POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus. Rhea’s mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children’s on Dec. 9. “She’s been on a ventilator since Friday of last week,” Harper said. “Right now she has...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls mayor recognized for longstanding support of public power
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) named City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper as the 2022 Elected Official of The Year. UAMPS, the joint action agency which provides comprehensive wholesale electric energy services to community-owned power systems throughout the Intermountain West presented Mayor Casper the award at its annual meeting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The award recognizes Mayor Casper’s ardent advocacy for public power on the local, state, national and even international levels.
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
eastidahonews.com
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to do this weekend – December 16, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. The Pocatello P.O.W. and M.I.A. Group will be placing wreaths on the graves of our nation’s heroes in the Mountain View Cemetery. Some will also be placed in cemeteries across the region… including Soda Springs, Ucon, and Inkom. This event starts at 10 am.
eastidahonews.com
Single mom with son seriously hurt in ATV accident gets a surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kim is one of the kindest people you will...
Post Register
Opinion: To Mr. Russell: Religious freedom to do what?
As is often the case with the Bonneville County Republican Party’s communications, Andrew Russell’s column on religious freedom raises more questions than it answers. The main source of Mr. Russell’s confusion may arise from his omission of the context of the American Civil Liberties Union’s statements on prayer. The ACLU is clear on its website that what is unconstitutional about prayer in public institutions is the coercive nature of government in approving religious expression.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 16, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says hospitals are under a great amount of stress and are at capacity in some places due to the Flu, RSV and COVID-19 . They are urging people to take precautions during the upcoming holidays to limit the spread.
kidnewsradio.com
Check your end of the year finances
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It is a great time to check your finances at the end of the year to make sure that you don’t have to pay severe fines. First, for seniors older than 72, all necessary distributions for retirement accounts need to be paid by the end of the year. This includes IRA’s and 401K’s.
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Outgoing Bannock County commissioner takes issue with local government watchdog group
POCATELLO — An outgoing member of the Bannock County Commission is taking issue with the efforts of a local government watchdog group. Commissioner Terrell Tovey, who’s leaving office in January after losing his re-election bid, has expressed frustration over what he describes as a vocal minority, referring to Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., and its recent work to bring awareness to a county project that called for using COVID stimulus money to help fund construction of a multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area. ...
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather event. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. Snow removal crews will continue to clean up problem areas as well as cul-de-sacs over the next few days. If you...
kidnewsradio.com
F&G Commission begins hiring process for new department director
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fish and Game Commission has opened the application period for the position of Fish and Game director. The application period runs from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5. The Fish and Game director reports to the seven-member Commission and is responsible for administering laws...
eastidahonews.com
Slick roads lead to woman’s death in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
