Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Tree in Atlanta represents child victims of gun violence
ATLANTA - Christmas is typically a happy time of year. But for some families in metro Atlanta, it’s only a reminder of the loss they’ve experienced as their children were taken by gun violence. A tree at the corner of Peter Street and McDaniel Street represents the grief...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' protest held at Brownwood Park
ATLANTA - Activists rallying against a planned police training facility in DeKalb County held a protest at Brownwood Park in East Atlanta. Activists say their cause is to defend what remains of the Weelaunee Forest, where the say the facility known infamously as "Cop City" is an expansion of the police state into the forest.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta student-organized rally calls for an end to gun violence
ATLANTA - Students, educators, and city leaders rallied outside Atlanta City Hall on Thursday evening calling for an end to gun violence. They specifically want to end the shootings which recently claimed the lives of young people in Atlanta. The rally happened as the shooting deaths of 12-year-old Zyion Charles...
fox5atlanta.com
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
fox5atlanta.com
Person shoots self on commercial strip in northeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting on a commercial strip along Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta. Police confirmed this Saturday night shooting was self-inflicted. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was accidental. The person involved was reported alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived to...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown High bomb scare the latest in trend of threats to Atlanta schools, police chief says
ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools police officers have responded to multiple threats of violence so this school year. On Thursday, Midtown High School students evacuated to Piedmont Park while police investigated. That followed a threat to Parkside Elementary School, which also prompted an evacuation. Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim
BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death outside NE Atlanta gentleman's club
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot on Baker Street in northeast Atlanta and later died Sunday morning. A search of the address provided in the police report revealed that the crime scene was near a cafe and strip club. Officers were called to 134 Baker Street around...
fox5atlanta.com
Two teens dead, multiple shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have reported multiple teenagers shot, leaving two dead in what police have called a shootout near an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday evening around...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating deadly shooting near Downtown Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said investigators are working to learn what led to a person shot to death near a Downtown hotel. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded on Sunday to 255 Courtland Street. The address is matches the Hilton Atlanta. Police appeared to have shut down the street...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 19 – Dec. 25
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events, and plenty of regular events, perfectly planned for the family and singles. Whether you feel like rockin' around 40 brilliantly designed Christmas trees in Union County, slicing up Georgia's...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid
ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
fox5atlanta.com
“Black Hollywood – Louis Gossett, Jr.” 12-16-2022
Portia sits down with iconic actor, author and social activist Louis Gossett,Jr.! The Oscar and Emmy award winning actor talks about how Atlanta has changed over the years and why he Atlanta as his new home. Photographer to the stars, Robert Ector, says he just wanted to be creative and take pictures and now he's showcasing some of the biggest names in entertainment. “Wakanda Forever” actress Aba Arthur says it's an honor being a part of Black Hollywood!
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA gives customers glimpse of future railcars
ATLANTA - In just a few short years, the MARTA trains you have grown accustomed to will become a relic of the past. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced the entity is in the process of replacing their entire fleet of rail cars. This week, MARTA marked a milestone...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot near SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA - Police went to a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday to investigate what led up to a man being shot. Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane after someone reported a person shot. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man...
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville. Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North...
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
