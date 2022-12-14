ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

New Palm Springs City Council Includes First Latina Mayor

History was made Thursday, December 16, 2022, with the swearing in of Palm Springs District 1 representative Grace Garner. Garner became the first Latina and woman of color to hold the position of Mayor in Palm Springs. Along side her were two other newly elected city representatives, District 2 representative...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta

Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th. Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect. The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8...
LA QUINTA, CA
localemagazine.com

8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs

Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million

Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November

(CNS) – Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October. According...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
HESPERIA, CA
texasbreaking.com

Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio

A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
INDIO, CA
CBS LA

Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related

Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
NUEVO, CA

