San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Palm Springs City Council Includes First Latina Mayor
History was made Thursday, December 16, 2022, with the swearing in of Palm Springs District 1 representative Grace Garner. Garner became the first Latina and woman of color to hold the position of Mayor in Palm Springs. Along side her were two other newly elected city representatives, District 2 representative...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta
Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th. Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect. The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8...
localemagazine.com
8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs
Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died today, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rises in November
(CNS) – Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in October. According...
z1077fm.com
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
vvng.com
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
vvng.com
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities provided an update on the three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer that went missing in July after three bodies were found near near Kramer Junction. Police said on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to...
texasbreaking.com
Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio
A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related
Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Acrisure Arena Makes Parking Adjustments to Alleviate Traffic for Guests
“Terrible,” one guest said. “45 minutes. It was not good.”. A grand opening with grand wait times. That was the biggest complaint from guests who descended into Thousand Palms to see comedians Dave Chapelle and Chris rock for the Acrisure Arena’s first night in business. But lessons...
