HOUSTON - Officials say someone is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on a METRO train. According to Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, METRO police officers initiated a pedestrian stop in the 4500 block of Main Street at Wheeler Station in Midtown around 1:30 p.m. It is unknown why the officers stopped the pedestrian, but the incident escalated to the point that Deese said the person threatened to kill the officers. Around that same time, the train pulled up to the station.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO