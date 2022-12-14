ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Officer-involved shooting on Houston METRO, suspect taken to hospital

HOUSTON - Officials say someone is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on a METRO train. According to Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, METRO police officers initiated a pedestrian stop in the 4500 block of Main Street at Wheeler Station in Midtown around 1:30 p.m. It is unknown why the officers stopped the pedestrian, but the incident escalated to the point that Deese said the person threatened to kill the officers. Around that same time, the train pulled up to the station.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed in 3-vehicle crash with suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON - A 3-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy in north Houston overnight Sunday claimed one driver's life and hospitalized two passengers. Responding officers with the Houston Police Department were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 13900 block of I-45 going southbound on Gulf Fwy just past the beltway. That's when they found the driver of an Equinox dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Items stolen during Cleveland burglary

1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
CLEVELAND, TX
KHOU

HPD etches catalytic converters for free

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is trying to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen right out from under your vehicle. Outside a Walmart in northwest Houston, the Auto Theft Task Force etched and spray-painted dozens of cars on Wednesday. You might never notice your catalytic converter --...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
houston-today.com

RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle

RCMP in the Houston area are continuing what has become an ongoing series of drug trafficking investigation raids on residences. This time residences in Houston and Granisle were raided by the Houston RCMP using search warrants and with the help of the RCMP regional emergency response team. The raids took...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 3 others shot after 'disturbance' at Third Ward bar

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a heated disturbance at a Third Ward bar resulted in a total of three people being shot, one of whom was killed. According to Houston police, it happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill in the 2500 block of Southmore Blvd. near Texas Southern University. That's when officers were called to a "shooting in progress" and when they arrived, found a large crowd at the scene as well as four people with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX

