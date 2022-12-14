Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Officer-involved shooting on Houston METRO, suspect taken to hospital
HOUSTON - Officials say someone is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on a METRO train. According to Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, METRO police officers initiated a pedestrian stop in the 4500 block of Main Street at Wheeler Station in Midtown around 1:30 p.m. It is unknown why the officers stopped the pedestrian, but the incident escalated to the point that Deese said the person threatened to kill the officers. Around that same time, the train pulled up to the station.
Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
The 30-year-old suspect who was shot by police after hitting an innocent driver during a chase had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting, officers said.
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash with suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - A 3-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy in north Houston overnight Sunday claimed one driver's life and hospitalized two passengers. Responding officers with the Houston Police Department were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 13900 block of I-45 going southbound on Gulf Fwy just past the beltway. That's when they found the driver of an Equinox dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HCSO: Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a home on Heather Street in far east Harris County in the Highlands area. Investigators said when they...
Items stolen during Cleveland burglary
1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
HPD etches catalytic converters for free
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is trying to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen right out from under your vehicle. Outside a Walmart in northwest Houston, the Auto Theft Task Force etched and spray-painted dozens of cars on Wednesday. You might never notice your catalytic converter --...
1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Bonds set for 2 women accused of leading police on wild high-speed chase in NW Houston
At one point, the women were driving right through people's front yards and side-swiped some innocent drivers.
RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle
RCMP in the Houston area are continuing what has become an ongoing series of drug trafficking investigation raids on residences. This time residences in Houston and Granisle were raided by the Houston RCMP using search warrants and with the help of the RCMP regional emergency response team. The raids took...
How you can avoid catalytic converter theft, reduce repair costs
Houston police are offering a free service to help paint over and etch part of a car's VIN number on a convertor to save you thousands of dollars in repairs. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports more on how this can help protect your vehicle.
Store manager robbed at Houston business after making trip to bank, HPD says
Surveillance video caught the moment the suspects run up to the victim and throw him to the ground before running off with a money bag, police said.
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
1 dead, 3 others shot after 'disturbance' at Third Ward bar
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a heated disturbance at a Third Ward bar resulted in a total of three people being shot, one of whom was killed. According to Houston police, it happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill in the 2500 block of Southmore Blvd. near Texas Southern University. That's when officers were called to a "shooting in progress" and when they arrived, found a large crowd at the scene as well as four people with gunshot wounds.
