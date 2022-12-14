Read full article on original website
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap
Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap
Jack Martin made five 3-pointers in a 22-point performance as Bordentown defeated New Egypt, 76-53, in Bordentown. Andrew DaCosta had 15 points with seven rebounds for Bordentown (1-0), which made 13 3-pointers on the day. Charles Oppong, Myles Hansford and Ari Miller added nine points apiece. For New Egypt (0-1),...
Immaculata over Hopewell Valley - Girls basketball recap
Madison Reeves made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 13 points as Immaculata defeated Hopewell Valley, 51-31, in Hopewell Valley. Abigail Lawrence scored 10 points with five rebounds and three steals for Immaculata (2-0), which broke the game open with a 19-7 third quarter run. Giovanna Drajin pulled down 12 rebounds and Maddie Babula had eight points and five rebounds.
Beast of the East, 2022: Semifinal-round results, finals pairings for N.J. wrestlers
We’re nearing the championship round at the 30th annual Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware and the Garden State has plenty of representation. A ridiculous 10 Garden State grapplers have reached the finals, and there are two in-state championship bouts at...
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
Girls basketball: West Orange tops Morristown-Beard - HUrban Legends Showcase
Kyley Gary-Grayson went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals as West Orange held off Morristown-Beard 40-33 at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Anaya Karriem tallied seven points and four rebounds while Adrienne Taylor Kamara recorded seven points and five...
Peddie over Lake Forest Academy (IL) - Boys basketball recap
Noah Payne scored a game-high 27 points to push Pdde to an 82-45 win over Lake Forest Academy (IL), in Pottstown, Pa. Nyle Coleman and Raja Coleman connected on five three-pointers to added onto the win for Peddie (4-7). Nyle Coleman finished with 21 points while Raja Coleman scored 20.
Girls Basketball: Blair defeats Friends Central (PA) at Shore Games
Blair Academy won over Friends Central (PA) by a score of 67-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. After playing in early season tournaments, Blair will now move on to its non-tournament regular season schedule, starting with a game on Jan. 7 at Morris Catholic. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games
Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Sterling over Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Erin Quinn scored 14 points in Sterling’s 38-21 victory over Seneca in Somerdale. Morgan Sims had 10 points and Bridget Dickson added eight for Sterling (2-0), which opened up a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. Kristen Mellon paced Seneca (0-2) with eight points. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 2 Bergen Catholic has four finalists, West Morris two at X-Calibur - Wrestling
Led by Christopher Bacchioni, Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, advanced four wrestlers to the finals of the X-Calibur in Wilkes-Barre, PA. West Morris, the only other New Jersey team in the tournament, had two of its wrestlers reach the finals, which will be held on Sunday.
Girls Basketball: Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeats No. 13 Saddle River Day at Shore Games
The second and third quarters were the main difference in the game as Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeated Saddle River Day, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, 74-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Saddle River Day (1-1) led by three after the first quarter but was outscored 16-9 in...
Secaucus over Rutherford - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Craigwell had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals in Secaucus’ 48-23 victory over Rutherford in Rutherford. Daniela Peschetti added 10 points, four assists and four steals for Secaucus (2-0), which raced out to a 35-12 first half lead. Gianna D’Avanzo made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
No. 10 St. Augustine defeats Egg Harbor - Boys basketball recap
In what was a back-and-forth game, St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, was able to escape with a 54-51 win over Egg Harbor at Ocean City High School in Ocean City. Trailing by three points heading into the fourth quarter, St. Augustine (2-0) was able to catch fire as it outscored Egg Harbor 16-10.
Girls basketball: Paramus Catholic stops Mount St. Dominic
Kylie Cabana tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and nine steals to lead Paramus Catholic to a 51-35 win over Mount St. Dominic in Paramus. Bianca Ellis finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals while Kiara Graham recorded six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and five steals for Paramus Catholic (2-1). Ayla Fraser had five steals.
Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills
Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
Girls basketball: No. 20 St. Thomas Aquinas tops Columbia - HUrban Legends Showcase
Jessica Cooper tallied 16 points and Leah Crosby added 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Columbia 58-48 at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Gianna Chuffo chipped in with 11 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (2-1). Columbia fell to 1-2. The N.J. High...
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball: Emnace drops 25 as Trinity Hall upsets No. 15 Shawnee
Nina Emnace led all scorers with 25 points at Trinity Hall upset Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Shore Games in Holmdel. Trinity Hall kept the game close as it was down by just one at halftime and then led by one at the end of the third quarter. But it was in the fourth quarter that Trinity Hall (3-0) dominated and outscored Shawnee 14-6 down the stretch to extend its lead and ultimately win.
