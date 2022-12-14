ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap

Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap

Jack Martin made five 3-pointers in a 22-point performance as Bordentown defeated New Egypt, 76-53, in Bordentown. Andrew DaCosta had 15 points with seven rebounds for Bordentown (1-0), which made 13 3-pointers on the day. Charles Oppong, Myles Hansford and Ari Miller added nine points apiece. For New Egypt (0-1),...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata over Hopewell Valley - Girls basketball recap

Madison Reeves made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 13 points as Immaculata defeated Hopewell Valley, 51-31, in Hopewell Valley. Abigail Lawrence scored 10 points with five rebounds and three steals for Immaculata (2-0), which broke the game open with a 19-7 third quarter run. Giovanna Drajin pulled down 12 rebounds and Maddie Babula had eight points and five rebounds.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Peddie over Lake Forest Academy (IL) - Boys basketball recap

Noah Payne scored a game-high 27 points to push Pdde to an 82-45 win over Lake Forest Academy (IL), in Pottstown, Pa. Nyle Coleman and Raja Coleman connected on five three-pointers to added onto the win for Peddie (4-7). Nyle Coleman finished with 21 points while Raja Coleman scored 20.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games

Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Seneca - Girls basketball recap

Erin Quinn scored 14 points in Sterling’s 38-21 victory over Seneca in Somerdale. Morgan Sims had 10 points and Bridget Dickson added eight for Sterling (2-0), which opened up a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. Kristen Mellon paced Seneca (0-2) with eight points. The N.J. High School Sports...
SOMERDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Secaucus over Rutherford - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Craigwell had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals in Secaucus’ 48-23 victory over Rutherford in Rutherford. Daniela Peschetti added 10 points, four assists and four steals for Secaucus (2-0), which raced out to a 35-12 first half lead. Gianna D’Avanzo made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 St. Augustine defeats Egg Harbor - Boys basketball recap

In what was a back-and-forth game, St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, was able to escape with a 54-51 win over Egg Harbor at Ocean City High School in Ocean City. Trailing by three points heading into the fourth quarter, St. Augustine (2-0) was able to catch fire as it outscored Egg Harbor 16-10.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Paramus Catholic stops Mount St. Dominic

Kylie Cabana tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and nine steals to lead Paramus Catholic to a 51-35 win over Mount St. Dominic in Paramus. Bianca Ellis finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals while Kiara Graham recorded six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and five steals for Paramus Catholic (2-1). Ayla Fraser had five steals.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo over Lakeland - Boys Ice Hockey recap

Danny Mauriber, Aidan Patton and Jackson Lont recorded one goal and one goal each for Ramapo in its 5-1 win over Lakeland in Wayne. Jonathan Kalpagian and William Ross added one goal each in the victory while Matt Carlson made 17-of-18 saves. Brian Cole scored for Lakeland off an assist from Ryan Giordano.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills

Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Emnace drops 25 as Trinity Hall upsets No. 15 Shawnee

Nina Emnace led all scorers with 25 points at Trinity Hall upset Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Shore Games in Holmdel. Trinity Hall kept the game close as it was down by just one at halftime and then led by one at the end of the third quarter. But it was in the fourth quarter that Trinity Hall (3-0) dominated and outscored Shawnee 14-6 down the stretch to extend its lead and ultimately win.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy