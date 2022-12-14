Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO