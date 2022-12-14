ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 3

Related
NJ.com

Privacy rights are for all, not just N.J. officials | Letters

Concerning the recent article, “Public officials with private addresses? It may be the law,” about pending state legislation to block out from state records the home addresses of elected politicians:. Are only public officials — those who purport to “serve” us — deserving of having their privacy protected?...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Cory Booker’s already looking at 2024 — but not for another White House run

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker already is making plans to hike the campaign trail in 2024, though the White House won’t be his destination. Booker told NJ Advance Media he expects President Joe Biden to run for re-election and would be “100%” behind him. He said his focus would be on helping Democrats retain control of the Senate as several Democratic incumbents will be running for re-election in states whose voters strongly supported Donald Trump in 2020, such as Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.
GEORGIA STATE
wdiy.org

NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member

Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
PIX11

Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy