Privacy rights are for all, not just N.J. officials | Letters
Concerning the recent article, “Public officials with private addresses? It may be the law,” about pending state legislation to block out from state records the home addresses of elected politicians:. Are only public officials — those who purport to “serve” us — deserving of having their privacy protected?...
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge
The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.
This NJ restaurant is picked as having ‘tastiest nachos’ in New Jersey
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined which restaurant has the best nachos in the state. Lovefood, is a well-respected site that is never short on food opinions and is regularly right on...
Boom! Hopefully, here comes a low-carbon New Jersey | Letters
The op-ed article “Boom! The destruction of a dirty coal-fired plant should lead us to a clean energy future,” written by Anjuli Ramos-Busot, discusses the recent demolition of the Logan Generating Plant in Gloucester County. It was New Jersey’s last operating coal-powered electricity plant. As the author...
Cory Booker’s already looking at 2024 — but not for another White House run
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker already is making plans to hike the campaign trail in 2024, though the White House won’t be his destination. Booker told NJ Advance Media he expects President Joe Biden to run for re-election and would be “100%” behind him. He said his focus would be on helping Democrats retain control of the Senate as several Democratic incumbents will be running for re-election in states whose voters strongly supported Donald Trump in 2020, such as Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.
Gov. Murphy says N.J. will not ‘stand for anti-Muslim behavior’ after incidents
In the wake of a series of anti-Muslim incidents in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy visited an Islamic center on Friday to pledge that his administration will help protect residents who practice the religion. “We will not stand for anti-Muslim behavior,” Murphy said during a speech at the Islamic Center...
wdiy.org
NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member
Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has...
Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement
Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.
From scrapple to disco fries: 15 absolute best diners in Southern NJ
Many are open late and the menus are typically huge. Breakfast at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m is no problem. Scrapple or spaghetti, turkey clubs or strawberry shortcake, pancakes or fried shrimp, it's all up for grabs depending on what you are in the mood for. And after a few stops, the servers will usually know you by name.
N.J. auto insurance costs more for renters, blue-collar workers, non-college grads. It’s discrimination, activists say.
For at least two decades Cuqui Rivera of North Brunswick hadn’t been in a car accident. She didn’t get a speeding ticket. Her only interaction with her auto insurance company was to cut them a check, which she did religiously. She was a model driver as far as insurance coverage goes.
Let’s change how we treat sickle cell disease in New Jersey | Opinion
Imagine you suffer from a rare disease that subjects you to horrific chronic pain, high rates of stroke and infection, vision problems, and a life expectancy cut short by two to three decades. On top of these devastating physical effects, you also face significant barriers to quality care. Unfortunately, this...
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
CBS News
New Jersey black bear hunt ends Saturday after 4-day extension
NEW JERSEY -- Black bear hunting season in New Jersey ends just after sunset Saturday. The season was extended by four days after the 93 bears killed last week failed to meet the state's minimum goal for the hunt. The hunting zones are in the northwestern part of the state,...
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
