Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
KWCH.com
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
KWCH.com
Wichita students put together care packages for homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
KWCH.com
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita
A Wichita teenager was arrested after a shooting critically injured another teenager on Friday.
KAKE TV
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
cbs19news
Kansas to spend $166 million on next Kellogg improvement project
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced a new $750 million highway improvement plan, more than 20% going to improvements to Kellogg in east Wichita. “These projects are in every region of the state - and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s Vietnamese restaurant dedicated to rolls and bowls, SpringRo, to close
It’s been a good run for the Vietnamese restaurant, SpringRo. Located near the intersection of 37th and Woodlawn at 6524 E 37th St. N, SpringRo originally opened in 2015. What set them apart from other Vietnamese restaurants were their larger than life spring rolls, which you could also order in bowls. Over the last 7 years, they endured one ownership change. The current owner couldn’t have been a nicer person. I used to frequent SpringRo more when I was in northeast Wichita, but unfortunately, haven’t been able to make it out there as much as I would like.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
KWCH.com
Nativity displays at Milton Baptist Church in Sumner County gets visitors into Christmas spirit
The derecho-fueled wildfire burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and cattle and left two men dead. 28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST. The friendly competition between Sedgwick County's first responders starts back up.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita and League 42 to build additional baseball field at McAdams park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The city of Wichita and League 42 Chairman Bob Lutz have announced that they will renovate space in McAdams park to clear space for another field. League 42, a youth baseball program for children ages 5 through 14, was created to allow urban children to play baseball.
KWCH.com
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area. Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone...
KAKE TV
‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
greatbendpost.com
Gary Brack, age 66
Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
Comments / 0