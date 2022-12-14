Cocktails anyone?

“Hear no evil, speak no evil, and you won’t be invited to cocktail parties.” — Oscar Wilde

I'm still in a cocktail state of mind. I just had the Jingle Juice (Tito's, apple cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, prosecco, cranberries and mint) at Company Chophouse in Larchmont (along with a killer steak and sweet potato mash). I also have to remind you about the Ho Ho Lohud at The Raconteur Bar & Kitchen in Pleasantville and the nutella s'mores at Wood & Fire in either Pleasantville or Scarsdale.

What other kind of libations might we see this holiday season? Check out the top 10 drink trends from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits Liquid Insights Tour, a coast-to-coast initiative that explored and identified the latest trends in cocktails and wine at restaurants and bars in top markets across the U.S.

Caffeinated Comeback: Once the darling of the 90s bar scene, the espresso martini took center stage as the standout cocktail.

Bubbly is Popping: Champagne and sparkling wines continue to climb in popularity on drink menus, now found in multiple colors, flavor profiles and price points. In addition, bartenders are mixing sparkling wine of varying styles and price into their cocktails to add effervescence, crispness, or sweetness to the experience.

Champagne and sparkling wines continue to climb in popularity on drink menus, now found in multiple colors, flavor profiles and price points. In addition, bartenders are mixing sparkling wine of varying styles and price into their cocktails to add effervescence, crispness, or sweetness to the experience. Tempting Wines By-The-Glass & High-End Half-Bottles: Curated wines by-the-glass options on menus are becoming more diverse to suit the shifting preferences of consumers looking to try new wines, with less duplication of flavors. More top restaurants and bars are now offering ultra-premium wines in half-bottles, tempting customers to trade up and taste fresh, high-end wines.

What are you drinking? And where are you going for that special something? Drop me a line at JRMuchnick@gannett.com. I'd love to know about it.

Are you cooking?

My other big holiday question: Are you cooking this year?

According to a new survey by the National Restaurant Association, 57% of consumers plan to go out to eat at a restaurant, while 50% plan to order takeout or delivery for a gathering at home during the holidays. One in four consumers plan to do both. When asked about why they plan to include restaurant meals in their holiday plans:

88% said dining out or ordering a meal from a restaurant is a good way to support businesses in their community during the holidays.

82% said letting restaurants do the cooking is easy and reduces their stress.

78% said a restaurant gives them an opportunity to socialize with family and/or friends and is a better use of their time than cooking and cleaning up.

What's new

Speaking of going out to eat ... there's a lot new places out there. I was just at NH44 Indian in Hartsdale (more about that in my Best Bites below) which opened a few weeks ago. I was also at The Thorn in Thornwood (another impressive place!). And I'm still trying to get to Durian, a new Thai restaurant in New Rochelle. I love their Larchmont spot, which has been there 10 years, but this one is larger, with a few new additions on the menu.

Next on my list is Bangkok Station, another Thai place, which opened Nov. 1 in Nyack. While the cuisine sounds interesting (think Crying Tiger, grilled marinated beef, mixed green, and sticky rice with jaew sauce and Duck Tamarind with steamed mixed vegetables and fried onion with tamarind sauce), the building has its own story and bears a strong resemblance to a railroad car. It's a vintage example from the golden age of pre-fab diners that evolved from lunch wagons (and repurposed railroad cars) that sprang up in the early 20th century in response to major shifts in industry and the world of work.

Mike Metzger, partner Leo Laxopi and Chef Nida, Metzger's wife, bought the business from the previous owners of Thai House. Metzger describes himself as "the American guy" in the new venture as both Laxopi and Chef Nida grew up in Thailand. Nida's kitchen features authentic recipes she brought from Thailand and collected in travels around the U.S. and abroad. Her hallmark is balance — creating the right combinations of spices and flavors that give each ingredient its own "voice" in the dish

I'm also a huge fan of Chef Evan Kalogiannis (formerly of The Bit in Dobbs Ferry) who recently joined Milton Point Provisions in Rye. The eatery just launched a new in-house dinner menu featuring such items as wood-roasted branzino, braised short ribs and seared Maine scallops. Maybe I'll see you there? (those who know me know I love branzino!)

Candy cane magic

Whatever you're planning this holiday season, take the family to Lucas Candies in Haverstraw. The 126-year-old candy shop is special on any given day but on weekends now through Dec. 24, owners Nick Loucas and Deb Bertrand demonstrate how candy canes are made — the old fashioned way! The shows were stopped in 2019 due to the pandemic but now, for the first time since then, are back. They're free and I highly recommend.

Best Bites

(Things I ate -- and loved - this week)

Veal chop parm is a sight to behold at Company Chophouse & Grill in Larchmont, basically a huge piece of meat that's out of "The Flintstones." I also ordered the special steak, a 20 ounce Porterhouse listed on the menu as "a little filet, a little NY Strip, a lot to love." I love the descriptions of the food here (the sweet potato mash read "I mean, what's not to like") and the cozy vibe. The restaurant is owned by three families — their personal photos line the dining room — and the whole place revolves around the idea of having company over for a meal.

Salmone In Padella (pan seared wild salmon, peppercorn mustard lemon sauce and extra virgin olive oil) at Cafe Alaia in Scarsdale. I hadn't been to this restaurant in a long time and have to say I loved everything. So much so that I had a hard time deciding what to get on the menu (always a good sign!). I also thoroughly enjoyed the Gamberi e Fagioli (seasoned grilled shrimp over sautéed cannellini beans). If you haven't been, trust me and GO!

Tandori chicken, Hing Dal (yellow lentils with cumin and spices) and Kungfu Gobi (cauliflower with onion and a tangy sauce) at NH44 Indian in Hartsdale. The restaurant, which opened in late November, is named for National Highway 44, a major north–south roadway in India that is the longest in the country. The restaurant takes the street to heart with lots of colorful murals inspired by trucks in India and a painted ceiling that showcases the word hello in many languages. The naan bread (I got with cheese, garlic and onion but there's also plain and a butter chicken) is also a must. Also try the highway chai tea.

Pistachio falaflel (with tomato and pickled cucumber salad and tahini sauce) at The Thorn of Thornwood in Thornwood. The restaurant is owned by brothers-in-law Mario Kacaj and Tonin Syku who, together have years of experience working in the restaurant and bar industry. Their vision: To bring the Mediterranean (and its vibrant flowers) to life. The Thorn plays off the town’s name. The two are gracious hosts but it's the food that wows. Along with the falafel, I had grilled shrimp atop cannelloni beans with tomatoes, serrano pepper and green chermoula as well as pan seared salmon, with braised greens, my fave cauliflower and raisins. My friend had the lamb burger. All were delish, including the baklava and cappuccino to end the meal. There are also fun cocktails like their signature pomegrante one with tequila, contreau, pomegrante and lime juice. Highly highly recommend. If you go, tell Mario and Tonin Jeanne Muchnick sent you!

