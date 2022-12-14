IHSAA football: Derek Hart ready to get to work rebuilding North Central program

Derek Hart was approved as North Central’s new football coach at Wednesday’s school board meeting and is planning on getting to work as soon as possible, particularly in one area of building a program.

Hart, 31, said the importance of a strong youth program is an area of priority at North Central, which went 0-10 last season and won just one game in 2021.

“It’s so important anywhere you are at,” said Hart, who comes to North Central after four successful seasons at Kankakee, Ill. “Whether you are at a school that went 0-10 or one that won a state championship, you have to build from the ground up. That’s going to be the first thing I do is get the youth program going and let them be a part of the high school program. I’m going to be around all the time there with the kids and families and coaches.”

Hart, the son of Brownsburg coach John Hart, led Kankakee its first state finals appearance in 2021 and a 34-8 overall record at a program that had not experienced much recent success. Hart was previously the head coach at Edwards County for the 2015 season before joining the Brownsburg staff for three seasons from 2016-18.

At Kankakee, Hart took over a program that was coming off back-to-back losing seasons and turned it into a winner, culminating with the program’s first state championship appearance in 2021 in Class 5A. He will face a similar rebuilding process at North Central, which posted a 9-3 record in 2018 and won a sectional title for the first time in 25 years. But after 6-4 seasons in 2019 and 2020, the Panthers struggled the past two seasons and Kevin O’Shea resigned after the season, citing a need to “recharge.”

“The biggest thing I learned at Kankakee was how to relate to kids,” Hart said. “Kids from all different backgrounds, some two-parent homes, some one-parent homes, some with no-parent homes. In coaching nowadays you have to be able to relate to kids and you can’t just threat them all the same way. They all come from different situations and you have to be able to build that trust with them.”

North Central athletic director Andy Elkins said Hart’s background, including his recent success turning around a program, set him apart in the hiring process. Until O’Shea’s three winning seasons, the program had not been over .500 since 2006.

“We liked how he’s gone through the process,” Elkins said. “He’s been an assistant at Brownsburg and then he went off and did it on his own at Kankakee, where you have to win seven games to make the playoffs and had them in the state finals. He got the youth program running there and got the interest in the program up, which is exactly what we’re looking for here.”

Hart will also fill the director of sports performance position at North Central. He said the biggest reason for leaving Kankakee was to return to Indianapolis. He graduated from Warren Central, where his father was the coach, playing quarterback on the 2009 Class 5A state championship team.

“I have nothing but respect for Warren Central and I learned so much as a kid there about learning to compete at the highest level,” Hart said. “I’ve taken that with me my whole coaching career and that experience there made me more competitive and have that will to win. I take pieces of Warren Central with me everywhere.”

North Central plays at Warren Central in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference opener in Week 3 of next season after opening against Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern.

Hart’s older brother, Nick, led Gibson Southern to the Class 3A state championship last season. Nick was the offensive coordinator at Warren Central when Derek was the quarterback.

“My dad is obviously a huge influence on me,” Hart said. “I’ve taken so much from him that I can’t speak enough on what he’s meant to me. My brother, his success speaks for itself. He’s an offensive genius and I use him a lot for ideas.”

Hart said he always thought “in the back of my mind” that he would make it back to coach in Indiana.

“I love Kankakee and what they gave me the last four years,” he said. “The administration did everything for me. But I love Indiana high school football and especially Indianapolis. Coming back home is exciting for me.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.