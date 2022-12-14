ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

IHSAA football: Derek Hart ready to get to work rebuilding North Central program

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMsfm_0jitf2CR00

Derek Hart was approved as North Central’s new football coach at Wednesday’s school board meeting and is planning on getting to work as soon as possible, particularly in one area of building a program.

Hart, 31, said the importance of a strong youth program is an area of priority at North Central, which went 0-10 last season and won just one game in 2021.

“It’s so important anywhere you are at,” said Hart, who comes to North Central after four successful seasons at Kankakee, Ill. “Whether you are at a school that went 0-10 or one that won a state championship, you have to build from the ground up. That’s going to be the first thing I do is get the youth program going and let them be a part of the high school program. I’m going to be around all the time there with the kids and families and coaches.”

IHSAA football:Mark Bless retires after 33 years as head coach, including past 13 at Avon

Hart, the son of Brownsburg coach John Hart, led Kankakee its first state finals appearance in 2021 and a 34-8 overall record at a program that had not experienced much recent success. Hart was previously the head coach at Edwards County for the 2015 season before joining the Brownsburg staff for three seasons from 2016-18.

At Kankakee, Hart took over a program that was coming off back-to-back losing seasons and turned it into a winner, culminating with the program’s first state championship appearance in 2021 in Class 5A. He will face a similar rebuilding process at North Central, which posted a 9-3 record in 2018 and won a sectional title for the first time in 25 years. But after 6-4 seasons in 2019 and 2020, the Panthers struggled the past two seasons and Kevin O’Shea resigned after the season, citing a need to “recharge.”

“The biggest thing I learned at Kankakee was how to relate to kids,” Hart said. “Kids from all different backgrounds, some two-parent homes, some one-parent homes, some with no-parent homes. In coaching nowadays you have to be able to relate to kids and you can’t just threat them all the same way. They all come from different situations and you have to be able to build that trust with them.”

North Central athletic director Andy Elkins said Hart’s background, including his recent success turning around a program, set him apart in the hiring process. Until O’Shea’s three winning seasons, the program had not been over .500 since 2006.

“We liked how he’s gone through the process,” Elkins said. “He’s been an assistant at Brownsburg and then he went off and did it on his own at Kankakee, where you have to win seven games to make the playoffs and had them in the state finals. He got the youth program running there and got the interest in the program up, which is exactly what we’re looking for here.”

Hart will also fill the director of sports performance position at North Central. He said the biggest reason for leaving Kankakee was to return to Indianapolis. He graduated from Warren Central, where his father was the coach, playing quarterback on the 2009 Class 5A state championship team.

“I have nothing but respect for Warren Central and I learned so much as a kid there about learning to compete at the highest level,” Hart said. “I’ve taken that with me my whole coaching career and that experience there made me more competitive and have that will to win. I take pieces of Warren Central with me everywhere.”

North Central plays at Warren Central in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference opener in Week 3 of next season after opening against Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern.

Hart’s older brother, Nick, led Gibson Southern to the Class 3A state championship last season. Nick was the offensive coordinator at Warren Central when Derek was the quarterback.

“My dad is obviously a huge influence on me,” Hart said. “I’ve taken so much from him that I can’t speak enough on what he’s meant to me. My brother, his success speaks for itself. He’s an offensive genius and I use him a lot for ideas.”

Hart said he always thought “in the back of my mind” that he would make it back to coach in Indiana.

“I love Kankakee and what they gave me the last four years,” he said. “The administration did everything for me. But I love Indiana high school football and especially Indianapolis. Coming back home is exciting for me.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshadowleague.com

Who Was Najeeb Echols? | Former Chicago Basketball Legend Passes Away At 39

A Chicago basketball legend has passed away, and the Windy City hoops culture is taking the loss hard. 39-year-old Najeeb Echols died Wednesday in Kansas after suffering a heart attack. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Echols’ passing, quoting Jason Straight, a longtime friend of Echols, as saying, “I’m just distraught,...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
ILLINOIS STATE
AdWeek

Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘A good man, among the very best’

Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital

For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Jr. Retires after 24 Years in Office

After first being elected to the office of Illinois Secretary of State in 1998, Jesse White, Jr. is retiring as the longest official to ever occupy the position. Prior to that he served six years as Cook County Recorder of Deeds, and 16 years in the Illinois General Assembly. White also foundered the Jesse White Tumbling Team in 1959. This organization which was created to serve as a positive outlet for at-risk kids throughout Chicago, went on to gain international recognition with more than 18,500 participants.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80

MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
MORRIS, IL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy