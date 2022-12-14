Mother faces attempted murder charge after trying to set child on fire

A woman early Tuesday morning poured lighter fluid on her 4-year-old son's bed and tried to light the bed and the child on fire in a home northwest of Nashville, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.

Latisha McDonald, 33, was taken into custody under an emergency involuntary commitment order and she remains at Nash UNC Health Care pending medical/mental treatment, Maj. Eddie Moore of the sheriff's office said early Wednesday evening in a news release.

According to Moore, patrol deputies responded at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday to the 4800 block of Mike Lane about a disturbance between family members and found out McDonald was the mother of the 4-year-old as well as an older juvenile sibling who was present.

The older sibling, after having learned the intentions of the mother against the 4-year-old, intervened and was able to remove the lighter, which prevented a "heinous incident," Moore said.

Moments later, deputies arrived and took McDonald into custody, Moore said.

The investigation determined McDonald was having a severe mental health crisis necessitating immediate medical and mental intervention, Moore said.

The two children were placed in the custody of the Nash County Department of Social Services, Moore said.

And according to Moore, four other juveniles who were in the home at the time of the incident also were placed in the custody of the county Department of Social Services.

After the emergency involuntary commitment order was issued, sheriff's detectives spoke with the District Attorney's Office, which issued charges against McDonald of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree attempted arson and felony child abuse, Moore said.

Once McDonald is released from the hospital, she is going to be served warrants against her, Moore said.

Both the county sheriff's office and the county Department of Social services are continuing to investigate, Moore said.

State law allows for a person to be evaluated and hospitalized against his or her own wishes if there is clear evidence the person is dangerous to himself or herself or others.