El Paso, TX

New Year's Eve celebrations: Where to ring in 2023 in El Paso

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
2022 is winding down and El Pasoans are looking for a great spot to ring in the new year.

Around the city, there will be plenty of entertainment options, including rooftop parties, fancy dinners, dancing and midnight champagne toasts.

The club 1922 will have its New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball, starting at 9 p.m., at 502 N. Oregon St. The evening will include complimentary hors d'oeuvres, burlesque dancers, live music and a midnight champagne toast. Dress up in your favorite 1920s style and bring your masquerade mask. Cost is $30. www.1922ep.com

The San Jose Ballroom will have its New Year's Eve dance with live music with Condena Musical, starting at 7 p.m. at 7861 San Jose Road. There will be party favors, grapes and champagne. Cost is $30 per person. Information: 915-955-0143.

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, 106 W Mills Ave, will offer dinner and dancing, starting at 7 p.m. in its Ambar Restaurant. DJ and dancing will be from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cost is $175 per person. Book via ambarelpaso.com 915-440-0051.

Anson 11: The restaurant, at 303 N. Oregon St., will have two options for New Year's Eve celebration at the restaurant or at the Bistro. Reservations: 915-504-6407.

Circa 1963, at Hotel Indigo, 325 N. Kansas St., will have a New Year's Eve Red Carpet event starting at 8 p.m. General admission is available. This ticket includes admission to the event, party favors and a champagne toast. General admission tickets are $50 for early bird tickets before Dec. 16, $60 regular tickets through Dec. 30 and $70 on the day of the event. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com.

The Madrid Ballroom, 13540 La Von Ave., will have its New Year's Eve Bash with dinner and live music, starting at 7 p.m. Information: 915-204-3936. Tickets are $55, excluding fees, available at Eventbrite.com.

Elton's Dueling Pianos will have its New Year's Eve event at 115 Durango St., Suite A. There will be live entertainment, complimentary champagne toast and hors d'oeuvres. Reservations start at $50; text 915-335-1892.

The Hotel Paso del Norte, 10 Henry Trost Court, will have a New Year's Eve Masquerade in the Pershing Ballroom. Enjoy dinner, live music with Frontera Bugalu and a champagne toast. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; dinner will be from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live music begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $100 each. Masquerade attire encouraged. Purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/3hv1PXB.

The Hotel Paso del Norte's El Mirador will have a New Year's Eve Masquerade on the rooftop bar. Tickets are $50 and include music from DJ Prince Jett, party favors and champagne. Doors will open at 9 p.m. Limited bottle service available. 915-745-1272.

Ring in the new year under an exquisite 25-foot-wide stained-glass Dome Bar at the Hotel Paso del Norte. Pianist Billy Pando will kick off the night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and The Feline Fox Trio will lead the dancing into the new year from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Dome Bar is open until 2 a.m. There is no cover.

The Hotel Paso del Norte's elegant steakhouse, 1700º will offer a luxurious five-course dinner that includes champagne and caviar. Dinner will be served from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person. RSVPs are required. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/3WnGJJz.

The Hotel Paso del Norte's Sabor Restaurant will be open to the public on New Year’s Eve for guests who want to enjoy a delicious meal before all the fun begins. There is no cover.

The INTL will have its New Year's Eve celebration at 114 A Mills Ave. No cover. Make a reservation at 915-443-4445.

DeadBeach Brewery, 406 S. Durango St., will have a New Year's Eve party. Tavern hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Ring in the new year with CW Ayon from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Beer toast at midnight.

The VFW Tigua Post 8782, 691 N. Carolina Drive, will have its New Year's Eve celebration, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person, available at the VFW, and include party favors and champagne. Music by Galaxy Band. Information: 915-204-3002 or 915-204-2056.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

The El Paso Times

