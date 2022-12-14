Read full article on original website
‘Cobra Kai’ Handles Its Villain Arcs Well
Many writers will state that it’s far easier crafting compelling villains than heroes. After all, it takes a lot more work resisting villainous urges than it does giving in to them. Villains often have a connection to the hero. Because of this, a lot of villains continue on past their initial appearance and become an integral of part of subsequent stories. But while crafting the villain’s initial story might be easy, it can be difficult to have that villain grow into a full-fledged arc. A lot of times, redemption stories are told, but these become tired and tropey after a while. The latest season of Cobra Kai showcased how a villain can still be interesting several seasons later.
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 1
It seems as if rebooting popular franchises for spinoffs on streaming services is all the rage these days. While National Treasure doesn’t seem like a prime property to do just that, Disney jumped at the opportunity to give this underrated series a new opportunity. At first glance, National Treasure: Edge of History might seem like it is in trouble since it doesn’t star Nicolas Cage, who was the driving factor behind the first two films being a success. But there is enough treasure hunting adventure in the series’ first episode to bring this type of story to a new generation.
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 2
It’s still very early in Doom Patrol‘s fourth season, but it’s hard to tell where it’s going. It seems after returning from the future, none of the characters are particularly happy with where they wound up — with good reason, too! The characters are known for being misfits, so seeing that their futures didn’t turn out so well is kind of a destiny fulfilled for them. But this still isn’t new territory for the show. They have always been unhappy with the way their lives are going. If the season is to stand out from others, it’s going to have to find some way to make things new rather than rehash the same old storylines.
Francis Manapul Is The Latest Superstar Artist To Contribute Interconnecting Covers For ‘The Walking Dead Deluxe’
Part of what I’ve enjoyed about the newly-coloured reprints of The Walking Dead series is the artists they’ve commissioned to create interconnecting covers. The latest artist being Francis Manapul, who will be producing covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #55-60, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard.
A Shocking First Look At The Vicious Battle In ‘BRZRKR’ #11
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at the penultimate issue of BRZRKR by co-writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robins. A vicious battle returns us to where it all began! It’s cult forces vs. Black Ops as B. travels to...
Deathstroke Versus Nightwing Duke It Out: Previewing ‘Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths’ #7
Artist: Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Giuseppe Camuncoli & Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval. Colors: Alejandro Sanchez, Alex Guimaraes, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Matt Herms. “The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!”
Kamen Rider Zero-One #2
Titan Comics have shared a first look at Kamen Rider Zero-One #2, from writer Brandon Easton, artist Hendry Prasetya, colourist Bryan Valenza and letters by Andworld Design’s Jaime Martinez. “NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Arturo Hiden is KAMEN...
A Deadly New Face Takes Center Stage: Your First Look At ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first one-shot special in the world of Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. From the sidelines to the spotlight, the...
“Conan-Inspired Science Fiction”: Image Comics Announces ‘Forged’
Writers Greg Rucka (The Old Guard, Stumptown) and Eric Trautmann (The Old Guard: Tales Through Time) along with artist Mike Henderson (Nailbiter) team up to tell an over-the-top tale of pulp action and adventure in the upcoming series, Forged. “Filled to the brim with violence and Conan-inspired science fiction” coming in March 2023 from Image Comics.
A Familiar Evil Awaits In Your First Look At ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #103
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the superstar creative lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. In dreams of the distant...
Christmas Comics Cavalcade: A Very Mutant Christmas In ‘Generation X’ #4
I said it last week, but mutants and Christmas go hand in hand. Whether it’s sweet and sentimental, or a horror action story, there seems to be tons of great X-Men Christmas stories. This week, we’re revisiting another- Generation X #4. If you weren’t there, you probably missed...
‘Enola Holmes 2’ — Race And Gender Swapping With A Purpose
Race and gender swapping have been a bit of a controversial subject in certain circles. While there is certainly nothing inherently wrong with changing a character in a story from the source material, there are certainly more (and less) successful ways to do it. The criticism of swapping, generally, is that a character is created to be a certain race and gender to fit that story. Changing it “just” for the sake of diversity or to fit a specific actor is disingenuous to the storytelling process. At the same time, swapping can also be beneficial to tell a new and different kind of story. But there has to be a connection between the story and characterization and the change being made, and Enola Holmes 2 did just that.
Preview: Rumors Of A Werewolf In ‘The Witcher– The Ballad Of Two Wolves’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Witcher: The Ballad Of Two Wolves #1, dropping next week from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Miki Montlló, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Hailed as the greatest monster slayer–the infamous witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald. When a strange...
More X-Statix And X-Cellent Action Arrives From Marvel In March 2023
This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s X-Statix saga in X-Cellent, and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there’s more to come this March! The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, The X-Cellent. The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of X-Statix and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the X-Cellent.
Advance Review: Welcome To A Sanctuary For Slashers In `Where Monsters Lie’ #1
Fans of classic slasher films will find a lot to love in the first issue of this limited series. The normally quiet life of slashers between killing sprees is about to get disrupted. Some strong writing helps to set this quirky story apart from other horror books on the rack.
‘Detective Comics’ #1070 Launches “Gotham Nocturna” Part Two
Writer Ram V and artist Riccardo Federici launch the second part of of the very gothic and operatic ‘Gotham Nocturne’ in the forthcoming Detective Comics #1070. “This March, Ram’s graphic gothic opera continues with artist Riccardo Federici in Detective Comics #1070. In “Fallen,” the first chapter in this second act, Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon, unaware that this demon is someone with a connection to Bruce Wayne. This issue also introduces The Vigil – a mysterious new team of characters called upon to investigate the Azmer sightings. But who are The Vigil, and are they on Batman’s side?
Surf’s Up For Tankie In ‘King Tank Girl’ Preview
“Another round of outlandish adventures from the queen of the outback, Tank Girl is back and this time she’s gonna make it to the top! The stylistic artwork of Brett Parson and genius of co-creator Alan Martin create this whacky graphic novel of all-new Tank Girl stories!. Writer and...
