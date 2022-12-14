ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Von Miller sells Denver-area home

Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
9NEWS

Broncos announce $100 million upgrade to Empower Field

DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will see some improvements in the new year. The stadium will get a $100 million upgrade in 2023, the Broncos announced on Wednesday afternoon. The team said this will be the largest capital improvement in the history of the stadium. The Metropolitan...
247Sports

Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program

Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it

The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
9NEWS

Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
All Cardinals

Two Cardinals Out; Five More Questionable vs. Denver

The Arizona Cardinals could have a depleted secondary when they take on the Denver Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Sunday's upcoming meeting with the Denver Broncos:. OUT- Byron Murphy, Zach Allen. QUESTIONABLE- Marquise Brown, Rashaad Coward, Antonio Hamilton, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson. Neither Murphy or...
9NEWS

