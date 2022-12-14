Read full article on original website
Bow to the snowplow in ColoradoDavid HeitzColorado State
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver may pay $1.8 million for fire department uniformsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
Lions' Grades: Goff Steps Up In Crunch Time, Secondary Struggles
Read more on the Detroit Lions' positional group grades, after their Week 15 victory against the New York Jets.
Jaguars Report Card: Another AA-wesome performance in comeback win over Cowboys
Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance against the Dallas Cowboys based on execution, effort and game circumstances. Offense: A-minus Except for a fumble late in regulation that...
Huskies Rank in Top 3 Among Bounce-Back Teams with 6-Win Bump
Only TCU and USC have shown a bigger increase in victories.
Broncos announce $100 million upgrade to Empower Field
DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will see some improvements in the new year. The stadium will get a $100 million upgrade in 2023, the Broncos announced on Wednesday afternoon. The team said this will be the largest capital improvement in the history of the stadium. The Metropolitan...
Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program
Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it
The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
Cherry Creek celebrates fall state champions
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It was a great season to be a Cherry Creek Bruin!. Cherry Creek held a pep rally this week to recognize its four state champion teams -- football, poms, tennis and e-sports -- all of which brought home titles this fall. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals, without quarterback Kyler Murray, will face the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 15 football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Two Cardinals Out; Five More Questionable vs. Denver
The Arizona Cardinals could have a depleted secondary when they take on the Denver Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Sunday's upcoming meeting with the Denver Broncos:. OUT- Byron Murphy, Zach Allen. QUESTIONABLE- Marquise Brown, Rashaad Coward, Antonio Hamilton, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson. Neither Murphy or...
