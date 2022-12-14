ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots missing four key players at Wednesday's practice

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RC1E3_0jitcwzt00

Beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night came at a huge cost for the New England Patriots with three key players suffering injuries in that game.

Those losses were felt on the practice field on Wednesday with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver DeVante Parker all being held out with injuries. The team was also missing converted right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is still dealing with a foot injury.

Stevenson not being on the field is a big blow offensively considering he’s one of the Patriots’ best skilled players. It doesn’t help matters that Damien Harris has also been banged up. The possibility of not having Stevenson on the field on Sunday could pave the way for one or both rookies, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, to step up again.

Meanwhile, Jack Jones being injured leaves the secondary in a rough spot with Jalen Mills still working his way back from an injury. Parker is the Patriots’ best deep threat receiver, and Wynn is one of the better options on the struggling offensive line.

It’s easy to see why these injuries could create problems for the Patriots if they linger into Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cowboys lost on an OT walk-off Dak Prescott pick-six and NFL fans piled on

It’s going to be a rough flight back to Dallas for the Cowboys after this loss. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime after Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott for a game-winning pick-six. At one point in the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville scored 27 second-half points to tie things up and send the game to overtime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Gore Jr.'s delightful auntie crashed his interview after a record-breaking bowl performance for Southern Miss

Southern Miss beat Rice 38-24 on Saturday night in the Lending Tree Bowl, and Frank Gore Jr. was the star of the show. Gore set the single-game Southern Miss rushing record and – perhaps even more impressively – the single-game rushing record in any FBS bowl game with 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries. And it was the most rushing yards any by any FBS player in a game this season, surpassing the performance of Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda against Virginia Tech.
HATTIESBURG, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants lead Commanders 14-3 at halftime in critical Week 15 clash

The New York Giants are dominating the Washington Commanders 14-3 at halftime in their critical Week 15 matchup from FedEx Field. Washington dominated the football in the first quarter, holding the ball for over 11 minutes but ended the quarter with only a 3-0 lead. Head coach Ron Rivera had an opportunity to kick a 51-yard goal on one drive but instead chose to punt due to the wind.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 39-36 loss to the Vikings

Welp, here we are once again with the Indianapolis Colts being on the wrong side of NFL history in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In typical fashion in how it has been this season for this team, it was another game that was the tale of two different halves. Indy jumped out to a 33-0 lead heading into halftime and it looked like they were a different team coming out of the bye week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy