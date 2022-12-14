ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Fourth-straight snow day for Sidney, Kimball, Potter-Dix, and Leyton

SIDNEY - A vast and volatile storm system that hurled blizzard conditions across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado led to a fourth consecutive day of canceled classes for area schools. Banner County, Bayard, Creek Valley, Garden County, Haxtun, Kimball, Leyton, Merino, Peetz, Potter-Dix, Sedgwick County, Sidney, and Valley RE-1...
SIDNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County business finds new home in downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County business has found a new home in downtown North Platte. Pro Printing and Graphics is moving to a new location at 119 West Fifth Street. According to a social media post from Pro Printing and Graphics, they plan to take up occupancy by early January.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Retired Great Plains Health CEO accepts job at Western Nebraska Hospital

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Retired Great Plains Health CEO Melvin McNea was announced this week as the Interim CEO at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. McNea began his career in healthcare in 1987 as an ultrasound technician at Great Plains Health in North Platte. McNea was promoted to vice president of operations in 2004 and appointed chief executive officer in 2014. Prior to his tenure at Great Plains Health, McNea was the director of radiology at St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neil, Nebraska, and at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, North Dakota, according to the Great Plains Health website.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KETV.com

Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado

Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
COLORADO STATE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg Boy’s defeat Holdrege at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-2 Gothenburg Swedes welcome the 3-1 Holdrege Dusters to town for a Friday Night Matchup. In the Swedes’ previous game at Saint Pat’s, the lost by a final score of 51-46. The Swedes look to rebound with a win at home against Holdrege.
HOLDREGE, NE
klkntv.com

Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte

UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Sutherland hosts wrestling invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland hosted their annual wrestling invitational on Saturday at Sutherland Public School. Teams from around the region made the trip with Anselmo-Merna taking the team title, Sutherland finished in 2nd, and Mullen in 3rd. The invite featured an increased number of wrestlers due to the cancellation...
SUTHERLAND, NE
CBS Denver

Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
STERLING, CO
KETV.com

Winter weather, crashes close part of Interstate 80 in the Nebraska panhandle

Blizzard conditions and crashes have closed parts of interstates 80 and 76 in the Nebraska panhandle early Tuesday morning. I-80 is closed at North Platte and I-76 is closed at Big Springs, according to a tweet by the Nebraska Department of Transportation at 8:30 a.m. Other roads in the panhandle are also closed due to snow-covered and icy roads.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

North Platte photographer spreads holiday cheer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte photographer is using his skill to help children and families in need this holiday season. On Friday, Devin Alexander spent his evening taking professional photos at The Good Life On The Bricks in exchange for a toy or monetary donation. However, he...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Saint Pat’s takes on Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pat’s boys and girls basketball teams made the trip over to Maxwell Saturday for a pair of games. Saint Pat’s would go on to take the victory in both match-ups with the girls winning 39-29, and the boys winning 62-27. Next up for...
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Post

Multiple towns without power after main transmission line fails

Grant, Ne - Midwest Electric Cooperative who serves as the main power utility for much of western Nebraska had a main transmission line go down this afternoon because of the winter weather. "We lost a main transmission line feeding around Paxton, Roscoe, Sutherland, Wallace, Dickens, Elsie and Madrid. We hope to be able to restore that power shortly." in a post made on the electric company's facebook page just before 4pm Mountain Time (5pm CT).
PAXTON, NE
knopnews2.com

NPHS player Johnston reaches 1,000 career points

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Parker Johnston reached 1,000 career points on Saturday as the North Platte Bulldogs defeated Norfolk in a thriller 64-62 in overtime. Johnston hit the magic number in the first quarter as he was at the free throw line to hit his fourth point of the game, the NPHS students showered the court in streamers after the achievement.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy