Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Semi Truck driver speaks about being stuck in Nebraska for three days due to road closures
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska roadways were shut down earlier this week due to weather conditions, leaving many Semi Truck divers stuck in the state. “I don’t want to be stranded, nobody wants to be stranded, nobody likes to be stranded,” said truck driver Rodger Thornock. He has been driving a Semi Truck for the past 20 years.
News Channel Nebraska
Fourth-straight snow day for Sidney, Kimball, Potter-Dix, and Leyton
SIDNEY - A vast and volatile storm system that hurled blizzard conditions across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado led to a fourth consecutive day of canceled classes for area schools. Banner County, Bayard, Creek Valley, Garden County, Haxtun, Kimball, Leyton, Merino, Peetz, Potter-Dix, Sedgwick County, Sidney, and Valley RE-1...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County business finds new home in downtown North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County business has found a new home in downtown North Platte. Pro Printing and Graphics is moving to a new location at 119 West Fifth Street. According to a social media post from Pro Printing and Graphics, they plan to take up occupancy by early January.
knopnews2.com
Retired Great Plains Health CEO accepts job at Western Nebraska Hospital
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Retired Great Plains Health CEO Melvin McNea was announced this week as the Interim CEO at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. McNea began his career in healthcare in 1987 as an ultrasound technician at Great Plains Health in North Platte. McNea was promoted to vice president of operations in 2004 and appointed chief executive officer in 2014. Prior to his tenure at Great Plains Health, McNea was the director of radiology at St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neil, Nebraska, and at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, North Dakota, according to the Great Plains Health website.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming to Nebraska reopens amid snowy conditions
KIMBALL, Neb. — As dangerous road conditions persist, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming is open again. Westbound traffic is expected to be able to continue soon near Kimball. Officials are warning of snow-packed roadways, blowing snow and spots of ice on the road.
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg Boy’s defeat Holdrege at home
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-2 Gothenburg Swedes welcome the 3-1 Holdrege Dusters to town for a Friday Night Matchup. In the Swedes’ previous game at Saint Pat’s, the lost by a final score of 51-46. The Swedes look to rebound with a win at home against Holdrege.
North Platte area to experience dangerously cold wind chills next week
A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for areas generally along and north of Highway 2 for dangerously cold conditions next week.
klkntv.com
Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte
UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
knopnews2.com
Sutherland hosts wrestling invite
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland hosted their annual wrestling invitational on Saturday at Sutherland Public School. Teams from around the region made the trip with Anselmo-Merna taking the team title, Sutherland finished in 2nd, and Mullen in 3rd. The invite featured an increased number of wrestlers due to the cancellation...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
KETV.com
Winter weather, crashes close part of Interstate 80 in the Nebraska panhandle
Blizzard conditions and crashes have closed parts of interstates 80 and 76 in the Nebraska panhandle early Tuesday morning. I-80 is closed at North Platte and I-76 is closed at Big Springs, according to a tweet by the Nebraska Department of Transportation at 8:30 a.m. Other roads in the panhandle are also closed due to snow-covered and icy roads.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Raceway hands out meal boxes to ensure everyone has a warm Christmas meal
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the Grinch and Santa showed up to Lincoln County Raceway to make sure that everyone has a merry Christmas. The raceway distributed meal boxes to families who might not have the money to serve a Christmas meal. People could donate $25 to make...
knopnews2.com
North Platte photographer spreads holiday cheer
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte photographer is using his skill to help children and families in need this holiday season. On Friday, Devin Alexander spent his evening taking professional photos at The Good Life On The Bricks in exchange for a toy or monetary donation. However, he...
City of North Platte reminds residents to protect their pipes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter can cause more problems than cold feet, he can also lead to frozen pipes and thousands of dollars in repairs. With temperatures below zero in the forecast, the City of North Platte Water Department reminds residents that some simple steps can prevent pipes from freezing.
knopnews2.com
Saint Pat’s takes on Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pat’s boys and girls basketball teams made the trip over to Maxwell Saturday for a pair of games. Saint Pat’s would go on to take the victory in both match-ups with the girls winning 39-29, and the boys winning 62-27. Next up for...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff Family has gifts delivered by Santa and Scottsbluff Fire Department
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Charvat family had gifts delivered by the Scottsbluff Fire Department and the Santa Claus on Friday. Santa Claus and the Scottsbluff Fire Department partnered together to deliver toys to the Charvat family after a gift drive has been held for them for the past few weeks.
Multiple towns without power after main transmission line fails
Grant, Ne - Midwest Electric Cooperative who serves as the main power utility for much of western Nebraska had a main transmission line go down this afternoon because of the winter weather. "We lost a main transmission line feeding around Paxton, Roscoe, Sutherland, Wallace, Dickens, Elsie and Madrid. We hope to be able to restore that power shortly." in a post made on the electric company's facebook page just before 4pm Mountain Time (5pm CT).
knopnews2.com
NPHS player Johnston reaches 1,000 career points
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Parker Johnston reached 1,000 career points on Saturday as the North Platte Bulldogs defeated Norfolk in a thriller 64-62 in overtime. Johnston hit the magic number in the first quarter as he was at the free throw line to hit his fourth point of the game, the NPHS students showered the court in streamers after the achievement.
Comments / 0