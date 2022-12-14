Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Selma football star Dakaari Nelson set to sign with Penn State this week
Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson is set to sign with Penn State next Wednesday after receiving a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach last week to secure the deal. According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head coach...
Alabama commits, players making pitch to flip 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor
Five-star offensive tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is taking one last look at Alabama this weekend, just days ahead of the Early Signing Period. Bama is working to close on the nation's top-ranked tackle, per 247Sports, and several UA 2023 commits and players are chipping in on the efforts via social media and in person.
Alabama All In on Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans received excellent news on Friday regarding the team's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State: Bryce Young and Will Anderson plan to play in the game, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Chris Low, also of ESPN, confirmed the report and added even more good news to go with it. He...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Christmas tourney ends with Lady Panthers, Keith Bears on top
The annual Dallas County Christmas tournament concluded with the championship games played on Saturday at Southside High School. The Southside Lady Panthers faced the Selma High Lady Saints for the girls championship. The Lady Panthers were able to pull off a 47-30 victory against the Lady Saints. The Lady Panthers...
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
WSFA
Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition
One Longhorn grill master in Montgomery, AL has reached an "elite" status that only 17 grill masters in the company. For that accomplishment, he is receiving special gifts for this milestone and well-deserved recognition.
wvtm13.com
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
selmasun.com
ZayLen McRae is Lowndes County Athletics Student Athlete of the Week
Lowndes County Athletics has selected Zaylen McRae to be their Student Athlete of the Week after a game with Wetumpka Middle School. During the game against Wetumpka he was the leading scorer with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Fort...
selmasun.com
Brown Chapel cupolas restored as renovation continues
The cupolas that are such a recognizable part of historic Brown Chapel have been restored and are back in place. . Repairing the iconic cupolas on the church where marchers gathered before walking to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday is just one of the accomplishments since the restoration multimillion-dollar project began in June 2021, but there is still a long way to go, according to Project Manager and Director Juanda Maxwell.
WSFA
ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
alabamanews.net
City Leaders Aim to Transform Downtown Selma
The city of Selma is working to improve the quality of life for residents. And support economic growth and tourism — by transforming its downtown. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And that’s the strategy city leaders are using — to try and transform downtown Selma.
Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama
This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WSFA
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink. Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday
Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Y’all have three cop cars because I’m feeding cats?’ Two Alabama women guilty in trial over feral felines
A municipal judge in a small Alabama city found two women guilty Tuesday on all charges in a case that started when they were caught feeding and trapping cats on public property near the courthouse. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced 61-year-old Mary Alston and 85-year-old Beverly Roberts to two...
