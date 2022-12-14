ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Selma football star Dakaari Nelson set to sign with Penn State this week

Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson is set to sign with Penn State next Wednesday after receiving a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach last week to secure the deal. According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head coach...
SELMA, AL
Alabama All In on Sugar Bowl

Alabama All In on Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans received excellent news on Friday regarding the team's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State: Bryce Young and Will Anderson plan to play in the game, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Chris Low, also of ESPN, confirmed the report and added even more good news to go with it. He...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wrld_Faymuz

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Brown Chapel cupolas restored as renovation continues

The cupolas that are such a recognizable part of historic Brown Chapel have been restored and are back in place. . Repairing the iconic cupolas on the church where marchers gathered before walking to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday is just one of the accomplishments since the restoration multimillion-dollar project began in June 2021, but there is still a long way to go, according to Project Manager and Director Juanda Maxwell. 
SELMA, AL
WSFA

ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

City Leaders Aim to Transform Downtown Selma

The city of Selma is working to improve the quality of life for residents. And support economic growth and tourism — by transforming its downtown. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And that’s the strategy city leaders are using — to try and transform downtown Selma.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama

This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink. Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday

Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
ALABAMA STATE

