WDW News Today
Alan Menken and Voices of Original Gaston and Belle Make Opening Number Cameos in ‘Beauty and the Beast Live 30th Anniversary Celebration’
ABC’s “Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration” featured opening number cameo appearances by the original voice of Belle, Paige O’Hara, the voice of Gaston, Richard White, and the musical’s composer, Alan Menken. As the live musical Beauty and the Beast opens to the townspeople...
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL LINEUP of Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in January 2023
Sure, we’ve done all our holiday shopping (okay, MOST of our holiday shopping), and we’ve seen all the pretty decorations at Disney World, and we’ve watched a ton of holiday movies on Disney+, but January is literally RIGHT around the corner, so we’ll need more stuff to watch. That’s why we’re happy to share the list of everything coming to Disney+ in January 2023!
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023
Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
‘Emily In Paris’ star says Season 3 will feature fashion from ‘thrift shops’
If you thought running in a Chanel crop top was “ringarde,” just wait and see what Season 3 of “Emily In Paris” has in store. The stars of the colorful comedy teased that the show’s fashion is even “bolder” in the upcoming installment, which drops Dec. 21 on Netflix. Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, revealed Lily Collins’ character, Emily, hasn’t lost her penchant for polarizing ensembles. “I would see Lily come to set … it takes your breath away for a second,” he told Page Six on Thursday. “Everything is bigger, better and bolder [this season].” Although the show has featured a swath of...
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
WDW News Today
Welcome Sign Possibly Returning to Universal CityWalk Orlando
After nearly nine months since its last sighting, it looks like the welcome sign may finally return to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort! The iconic sign went missing in March of this year without a trace, and has not returned. The sign reading “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” used to...
WDW News Today
Giant Pencil and More Added Outside Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The grand opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the table service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, may have been delayed, but work is still underway outside. A giant pencil and more details have been added. Even with work picking up speed, it was clear the...
WDW News Today
Walls Removed, Gutted Interior Visible During Construction of Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will be taking over the former ESPN Club building at Disney’s BoardWalk next year. ESPN Club signage was removed months ago and now some walls have come down so we can see the gutted interior. The Cake Bake Shop will utilize the...
WDW News Today
Spider-Man Meet and Greet Gets New Cityscape Background at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure can now get a picture with Spider-Man in his more natural habitat, the city! Fans can now choose between two photo opportunities when meeting their favorite arachnid-enhanced superhero. The meet and greet background options may have changed, but the location remains the same....
hypebeast.com
New 'Pokémon' Series Announced, Ash and Pikachu Will Say Their Goodbye
After becoming World Champion last season, Ash Ketchum and his faithful companion Pikachu will be saying goodbye. After 25 years, the iconic duo will be retiring after 11 more episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. The final episodes of the series, which debuted in 1997, will also feature...
CNBC
From 'Elf' to 'Home Alone', these are the 10 highest grossing Christmas movies ever—and where to watch them
Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, with premiering this holiday season alone. But some entries in the crowded category have been big enough to become box-office hits in their own right, grossing hundreds of millions of dollars on their way to becoming timeless classics. Since the turn of the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Peppermint the Adorable Chocolate Reindeer With Coquito From The Ganachery at Disney Springs
Peppermint the Reindeer has galloped into The Ganachery at Disney Springs. This chocolate reindeer is filled with chocolate coquito. You can get Peppermint with rum or non-alcoholic. Peppermint the Reindeer – $12 / $15. This is super cute but not the best thing we’ve had from The Ganachery.
WDW News Today
New 2023 Shrink Art Kit and Pen at Walt Disney World
Even more 2023 merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World. Today, we found a new shrink art kit and flag pen in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. This art kit includes 14 colored pencils and four shrink art sheets. Each art sheet features multiple pop-out images. The packaging includes instructions...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey
A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
WDW News Today
New Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Apparel Collection by Givenchy for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
A new capsule collection featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is coming soon from Givenchy in honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. The apparel collection will also mark the Year of the Rabbit. Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour”...
Women's Health
'That '90s Show' Is Almost Here—Cast News, Release Date, And Spoilers For The Spinoff Of 'That '70s Show'
Finally, there’s amazing news for fans of Eric, Donna, Jackie, and Kelso: That ‘90s Show, the long-awaited spinoff of That ‘70s Show, is almost here!. In case you need a refresher, That ‘70s Show was a sitcom based on a group of teenagers getting into ~shenanigans~ in one of the kid’s basements in the suburbs of Wisconsin between the years of 1976 and 1979, per Deadline.
WDW News Today
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reversible Jacket, Plush, and Pandora Sketchbook at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
More new “Avatar: The Way of Water” merchandise is available in Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including plush ilu and skimwings. One side of this reversible jacket is blue, green, and purple — the colors of the ocean. It’s covered...
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Blog Gets Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Anniversary Wrong
In their post officially announcing changes to the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney Parks Blog got the anniversary of the resort wrong. Disney stated that the Grand Floridian would be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. We originally copied the year from them, but have since updated our post to reflect the resort’s actual anniversary: 35th.
WDW News Today
New Black Walt Disney World MagicBand+ Now Available
A new MagicBand+ was spotted in the Frontier Trading Post, featuring classic Walt Disney World symbols in an array of retro neon colors. This Walt Disney World MagicBand+ quickly catches the eye, featuring a classic lettered logo in a retro neon green. The Walt Disney World logo featuring a globe with Mickey ears is used for this MagicBand’s puck, and a repeating pattern of the same logo overlapping in different colors is used for the band’s shorter side.
