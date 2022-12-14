Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Deer Harvest Up In The Valley
Bad news for deer. Hunters took down more of the animals this past firearm season than last year. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Bureau County hunters led the way shooting down 905 deer during the 7-day season. That's 9 more than last year. In La Salle County...
Your Christmas present: Gas as much as 50-cents lower
Gas prices continue slipping lower – especially since early November. But, which city has seen the biggest decrease since Thanksgiving? It would be - by our figuring - Oglesby. On Sunday, Gas Buddy reported a price of $3.29 there - a 57 cent drop. In Spring Valley, gasoline is $3.39 - a 55 cent improvement. Petrol is $3.35 in Princeton and just a bit more in La Salle Peru. But, that's a fifty cent drop since Turkey Day. Ottawa pumps lowered prices by forty-three cents and motorists are now paying $3.33. The smallest improvement was thirty-three cents in Streator where, now, it's $3.37.
Ottawa Man Gets Prison For Role In January 6th Riot
Prison is waiting for an Ottawa man after he took part in the January 6th Capital breach in Washington D.C. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Capsel was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday for his actions during the riot in the nation's capitol. He had pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.
Accused murderer will get fitness trial in January
A Bureau County man accused of murder will have a jury determine his fitness for trial. In late November, the Public Defender asked that the mental fitness of Matthew Pairadee be examined. At the status hearing yesterday, it was the opinion of the doctor who examined Pairadee, that he was not fit to stand trial. The defendant was present and exercised his right to have a jury determine his fitness. The judge granted that request and set THAT jury trial for January 23.
Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days
Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
