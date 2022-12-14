Read full article on original website
Greater Risk of Cataract Surgery Shown in Patients With Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Diseases
Korean patients with allergic diseases, including atopic dermatitis (AD), allergic rhinitis (AR), and asthma, had a higher risk of cataract surgery, and the combination of AD and AR resulted in the highest risk. Patients with allergic diseases are at higher risk of cataract development and subsequent surgery, according to study...
Dr Patrick Reville Covers Study Results on Venetoclax Combined With CLIA
Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses findings on an updated treatment regimen for newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the goals and findings of his study on venetoclax...
What We’re Reading: Spurring Development of Antibiotics; Legislation to Protect IVF; Vaccine Misinformation Poses Threat
Bipartisan lawmakers aim to pass bill that could incentivize development of new antibiotics; the right to use in vitro fertilization (IVF) may be enshrined in law; CDC director says that vaccine misinformation is a public health threat. Bill Focuses on Development of Antibiotics. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is aiming...
Incorporating Dementia Screening in Sleep EEG Demonstrates Promise
Identifying dementia could be easier by using a routine sleep EEG to incorporate dementia screening techniques. Dementia classification algorithms had promising results in dementia screening when using sleep electroencephalograms (EEGs), according to a study published in Sleep. The researchers believe this is evidence that sleep can be used as a window into neurodegenerative diseases.
Dr Vineet Arora: Balancing Reimbursement Incentives With What Matters to Clinicians
Our current health care reimbursement system rewards procedures and undervalues the time spent talking with patients and learning their history, which speaks to the need for primary care redesign, according to Vineet Arora, MD, MAPP, dean for medical education at UChicago Medicine. Our current health care reimbursement system rewards procedures...
USPSTF Recommends HIV PrEP
The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) announced its recommendation for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) granted an “A” grade for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), recommending that health care providers offer or provide PrEP to patients at increased risk of contracting HIV.
Dr Hossein Kazemi Discusses De-escalating Treatment Tools for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, identifies key tools in de-escalating treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, speaks about some of the most used tools in patient assessment for de-escalation treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Managing GI Symptoms During OIT for Food Allergies
Though a large proportion of patients receiving oral immunotherapy (OIT) for food allergy report gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, a knowledge gap remains for the best approach to determine the underlying etiology and manage symptoms. Researchers of a new paper have provided a foundation for managing gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms that manifest during...
Team Model Associated With Improved Diabetes Care Quality
The staff clinician group with access to the Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes model was found to improve their diabetes care quality. The Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes (EPCD) team model was able to improve diabetes care quality for those who had access to the model, according to a study in Annals of Family Medicine. Clinicians, care team nurses, and clinical pharmacists may benefit from this model, but more research is needed.
Dr Kristen Ciombor: Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy in CRC Reduces Need for Other Treatments
Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor at Vanderbilt University discusses why neoadjuvant immunotherapy is superior to other immunotherapy treatments in colorectal cancer. Neoadjuvant immunotherapy produces better results and reduces risk of recurrence in patients with colorectal cancer, said Kirsten K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt...
Mental Health Hospitalizations Among Adolescents in the US, France Rose During the Pandemic
Data from the study lend support for the need for improved global health policies related to adolescent mental health, a new study finds. A study published this week found the COVID-19 pandemic was linked with an increase in hospitalizations in young adults with mental health conditions. While it is already...
Combination Therapy Shown to Reduce Risk of Lower Urinary Tract Infection in Patients With Parkinson Disease
The combination therapy of levodopa and benserazide was associated with a significantly reduced risk of lower urinary tract infections, particularly among women, when compared with another Parkinson disease combination therapy of levodopa and carbidopa. A combination therapy for Parkinson disease (PD) may reduce risk of lower urinary tract infections (LUTI),...
COPD Mortality Rates Heightened Among Some Industries and Occupations
Higher mortality rates linked with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are found in individuals employed in the mining and food service industries, according to a CDC analysis. Elevated instances of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-related deaths found among workers in certain industries and occupations suggest a need for better employee...
