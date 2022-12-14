The staff clinician group with access to the Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes model was found to improve their diabetes care quality. The Enhanced Primary Care Diabetes (EPCD) team model was able to improve diabetes care quality for those who had access to the model, according to a study in Annals of Family Medicine. Clinicians, care team nurses, and clinical pharmacists may benefit from this model, but more research is needed.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO