Pennsylvania State

Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map

We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
HARRISBURG, PA
Travel restrictions lifted on central Pa. highways

PennDOT has lifted travel restrictions put into place early Thursday due to snowy conditions. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate 83 between the Maryland state line and the end of I-83 Route 15 between Route 581 east in Harrisburg and the Maryland state line. Route 581...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters

Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
