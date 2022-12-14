Read full article on original website
How to stay warm and safe as temperatures in central Pa. fall into the teens
This weekend the temperatures are expected to fall into the teens. Here are a few tips to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe and warm:. The best thing to do to is to stay home if you can. Wear extra clothes and make sure you have an adequate amount of warm clothing and blankets around the house.
Snowy forecast; gaming parlor; bright lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. High: 46; Low: 37. Rain and snow. Little League fall: The parents of the Utah Little Leaguer critically injured when he fell from an upper bunk during the world series want a patch of a rug believed stained by their son’s blood.
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
Pa. flu cases take another dip, but remain abnormally high even before holidays
Pennsylvania registered fewer confirmed flu cases for the second week in a row, but the volume of cases remains higher than the peaks of the worse flu seasons dating back about eight years. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it’s too early to know if the flu season has peaked....
Travel restrictions lifted on central Pa. highways
PennDOT has lifted travel restrictions put into place early Thursday due to snowy conditions. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate 83 between the Maryland state line and the end of I-83 Route 15 between Route 581 east in Harrisburg and the Maryland state line. Route 581...
Speed limit lowered on additional central Pa. highways Thursday
PennDOT has implemented travel restrictions on additional central Pennsylvania highways thanks to a snowy Thursday morning. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles are asked to stay in the right lane on the following highways:. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate...
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters
Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
This gift is at the top of Pennsylvanians’ Christmas list, finds study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania’s favorite Christmas book is this, finds study
“A Visit from St. Nicholas.” “A Christmas Carol.” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”. There are many a Christmas book out there, and — out of them all — one is the most beloved by Pennsylvanians. SIMILAR STORIES: The Belsnickel: Pennsylvania Dutch Yuletide arbiter of...
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
There are plenty of 7.8% raises going around in Pa. state government come Jan. 1
A state law mandates nearly 1,100 government officials in Pennsylvania must receive a 7.8% pay raise on Jan. 1. That law also is leading to similar-sized salary hikes for the heads of the two statewide public pension systems.
PennLive’s Marcus Schneck, Pa.’s preeminent outdoors journalist, dies at 66
Long-time PennLive outdoors writer Marcus Schneck captured Pennsylvania’s rich menagerie of birds, wildlife, fish and critters of all kinds – not with traps, hooks, bait or weapon – but with words. Schneck wrote millions of them, churning out thousands of stories, columns and newsletters running the gamut...
Top ten favorite central Pa. meals in 2022 | Mimi’s picks
I don’t remember a face but I do remember food. There were a lot of memorable meals placed under my nose in 2022 but the ones that standout are etched in my tastebuds. For the best meal, I don’t necessarily mean an entree. In some cases, it’s an awesome appetizer, generous first course or just noodle soup.
Philly area college lays off 6 full-time faculty to help close deficit
Cabrini University this month laid off six full-time faculty, three of them tenured, as another step in its budget-cutting to help close a deficit. They represent 8.7% of Cabrini’s 69 full-time faculty. Of those laid off, two taught writing and narrative arts, two science, one math, and one visual and performing arts, a university spokesperson said.
Sean Lannon, accused of slaying 5, sentenced in N.J. for murder of ‘gentle soul’
Michael Dabkowski’s family remembered him Wednesday morning as a “gentle soul” who was always willing to help others. They also spoke about the grief they endured when he was brutally taken away from them in March 2021 by a man Dabkowski had mentored as a child. Sean...
Netflix unveils $903M plan for N.J. production studios at ex-military base
Netflix unveiled plans Wednesday for an investment of $903 million into a production facility at the former Fort Monmouth in New Jersey that would serve as a central point in for the streaming entertainment giant’s East Coast operations. The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority voted to authorize Netflix’s plan...
Blame rise in Pa. gas tax for likely increase at the pump in January
Pa. drivers don’t want to hear this but the price at the pump likely will be going up once the calendar turns to 2023. The state gas tax, which is assessed at the wholesale level, will increase on Jan. 1. Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the Corbett administration, mandates this increase to pay for road and bridge projects.
Pennsylvania city No. 4 best for Christmas: study
Just in time for Christmas, a new study has come out ranking the top best U.S. cities to celebrate the holiday. And one city in Pennsylvania has been ranked fourth overall. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study. Finance site, WalletHub, set forth on this study...
Are Pa.’s cities amongst the U.S.’s ‘most creative’? Here’s what one study says
A recent study has discovered which cities in the U.S. have the most creative chops. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study. Workamajig — a project management software for creative agencies — conducted and published a study that sought to find the top creative American cities of 2022.
