a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
WTAJ

Here’s the deadline to purchase your 2023 dog license

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. “If […]
