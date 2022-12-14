Read full article on original website
50+ animals seized from waste-filled NE Ohio apartment
A dozen cats were among the more than 50 animals removed from an apartment in Niles on Wednesday, only adding to Animal Welfare League's cat overcapacity issues.
Rare albino deer killed illegally in Fayette County
A rare and popular deer in Fayette County has been shot illegally. An albino deer was poached out of archery and rifle season in Perryopolis the PA Game Commission tells KDKA Radio.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Here’s the deadline to purchase your 2023 dog license
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. “If […]
Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals
All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn't just treats.
Beaver County man plans mobile food trailer inspired by Hills department stores
INDEPENDENCE TWP. – Hills discount department stores ceased in 1999, but western Pennsylvania residents still can kind of smell them. If you're of a certain age and grew up around here, just close your eyes and let your memory drift back to the appetizing aroma of the Hills snack shop. The pleasurable...
