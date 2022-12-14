ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue to strike before holidays

PITTSBURGH — It's been two months and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are still on strike, right before the holidays. Ed Blazina is a reporter and said, "We are worried about it, but honestly, through the strike, we've gotten so much community support, so much support from our unions that we don't get when we are working at the Post Gazette. We have a strike Santa set up for families who are having trouble buying Christmas gifts."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Caring Connections for Youth is new initiative to address youth gun violence

PITTSBURGH — Caring Connections for Youth is a new initiative designed to get help for youth who are vulnerable to committing violent crime before it happens. It is a network of more than 50 nonprofit groups and Allegheny County government agencies, focusing on youth impacted by economic, mental, social and family challenges that might set off violent behavior.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jack and Jill Presentation Ball honors academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler boy fighting rare form of cancer

Aiden Bartley is a typical 9-year-old boy. A fourth-grader at McQuiston Elementary School, he loves to play dek hockey and hockey video games. What sets Aiden apart is he’s one of only two children in the United States to be diagnosed with the adult form of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the pancreas.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tensions boil over in UPMC hearing over secret recording

A court hearing over a secretly recorded conversation between two UPMC physicians on Thursday devolved into shouting and threats to have an attorney jailed before cooler heads prevailed. Dr. James Luketich, the head of cardiothoracic surgery for UPMC, filed a motion for an injunction to prohibit the use of the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Conemaugh Health and UPMC speak on capacity concerns

(WTAJ)– Conemaugh Health System and UPMC are experiencing the effects of the tripledemic, which are cases of influenza, RSV, and Covid. This uptick causes hospitals to be at a higher capacity than usual. The hospitals noted flu and RSV were not as high last year because people continued to use safety precautions. However, people have […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud

Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
BUTLER, PA

