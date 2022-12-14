Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Related
Memorial planned for Indiana County man killed volunteering in Ukraine
A memorial gathering will be held Friday for an Indiana County man killed in Ukraine. Trent Braxton Davis, 21, of Indiana, Pa. was a U.S. Army veteran who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He was shot and killed Nov. 8 while trying to save civilians, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
Local Army veteran killed while trying to save civilians in Ukraine
INDIANA, Pa. — Trent Davis of Indiana, a U.S. Army veteran, was 21 years old when he volunteered to fight in the war for Ukraine and was killed. His mother said when she got the call, she dropped the floor and cried. “He died for their freedom,” said Davis’...
Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant on Georgia base
FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Army sergeant from Plum dies in shooting at Fort Stewart. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay...
wtae.com
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
Local mother concerned, says school is ignoring bullying problem
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Swissvale mother told Channel 11 that when she sends her 12-year-old daughter to school at Dickson Preparatory STEAM Academy, all she does is worry about her safety. “I feel like I shouldn’t have to keep my kid home from school. She wants to go...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue to strike before holidays
PITTSBURGH — It's been two months and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are still on strike, right before the holidays. Ed Blazina is a reporter and said, "We are worried about it, but honestly, through the strike, we've gotten so much community support, so much support from our unions that we don't get when we are working at the Post Gazette. We have a strike Santa set up for families who are having trouble buying Christmas gifts."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
wtae.com
Caring Connections for Youth is new initiative to address youth gun violence
PITTSBURGH — Caring Connections for Youth is a new initiative designed to get help for youth who are vulnerable to committing violent crime before it happens. It is a network of more than 50 nonprofit groups and Allegheny County government agencies, focusing on youth impacted by economic, mental, social and family challenges that might set off violent behavior.
Jack and Jill Presentation Ball honors academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler boy fighting rare form of cancer
Aiden Bartley is a typical 9-year-old boy. A fourth-grader at McQuiston Elementary School, he loves to play dek hockey and hockey video games. What sets Aiden apart is he’s one of only two children in the United States to be diagnosed with the adult form of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the pancreas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tensions boil over in UPMC hearing over secret recording
A court hearing over a secretly recorded conversation between two UPMC physicians on Thursday devolved into shouting and threats to have an attorney jailed before cooler heads prevailed. Dr. James Luketich, the head of cardiothoracic surgery for UPMC, filed a motion for an injunction to prohibit the use of the...
Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
Local doctors not seeing uptick of concerning bacterial infection reported elsewhere
PITTSBURGH — Local doctors told Channel 11 that they are currently not seeing an uptick in a concerning bacterial infection that is causing alarm in other parts of the nation. Cases of Invasive Group A Strep are higher than normal in states like Texas, Colorado, Denver and Washington, according...
Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
Pittsburgh church vandalized as police continue search for ‘prolific tagger’
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh church is dealing with an act of vandalism just days before Christmas. “The custodian came into the house and said ‘Father, we have a problem,’” Father Patrick said. He’s been at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church on the South Side for nearly three decades.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
Organization matching medical service dogs with veterans getting new home
A 102-acre lot near the Pittsburgh International Airport will soon be the future home of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. It’s an organization that matches medical service dogs with veterans to save their lives. “Without her, I would have taken my own life,” said Craig Hodgkins. “I had given...
Conemaugh Health and UPMC speak on capacity concerns
(WTAJ)– Conemaugh Health System and UPMC are experiencing the effects of the tripledemic, which are cases of influenza, RSV, and Covid. This uptick causes hospitals to be at a higher capacity than usual. The hospitals noted flu and RSV were not as high last year because people continued to use safety precautions. However, people have […]
cranberryeagle.com
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
Former Armstrong County elections director sues for discrimination, alleges election security issues
A former Armstrong County elections director filed a federal lawsuit against the county and one of its contractors, alleging discrimination and security concerns with the county’s voting system. Marybeth Kuznik of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, was fired in 2021 shortly after she requested a new scan of ballots after...
Comments / 0