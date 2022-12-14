ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Florida jobless rate drops down to 2.6 percent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6 percent in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7 percent in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. COUNTYNOVEMBEROCTOBER. Alachua2.6%2.5%. Bradford 2.7%2.8%
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

University of Florida to hold four commencement ceremonies for fall graduates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will hold their fall commencement ceremonies for graduates starting on Friday. The first of four commencement ceremonies, which is for doctoral graduates, will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday. There remaining three ceremonies are held for bachelor’s, master’s, and specialist’s degree graduates....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to provide savings on toll-roads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1 and remain...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Outgoing Gainesville City commissioners reflect on their last meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of Gainesville city commissioners getting a hefty pay raise due to an ordinance that establishes a population-based formula for calculating commissioner salary, similar to that for county commissioners, outgoing Gainesville city leaders are reflecting on their time in office. Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Taylor College students help the community through an annual challenge

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A college in Belleview is encouraging its students to help their community with an annual challenge. Taylor College held its 2nd annual ‘Acts of Kindness Holiday Countdown Challenge’. College officials say they concluded the challenge with 122 compassionate acts from their students from December...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commissioners approve pay raises for themselves

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders were in the giving spirit as they approved a pay raise for themselves, however, most of those who voted for the salary increases won’t benefit. Gainesville City Commissioners voted on Thursday in favor of a motion to make a pay scale for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy