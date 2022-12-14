Read full article on original website
Florida jobless rate drops down to 2.6 percent
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6 percent in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7 percent in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. COUNTYNOVEMBEROCTOBER. Alachua2.6%2.5%. Bradford 2.7%2.8%
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs property insurance, hurricane bills passed in special session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes. DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers...
University of Florida to hold four commencement ceremonies for fall graduates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will hold their fall commencement ceremonies for graduates starting on Friday. The first of four commencement ceremonies, which is for doctoral graduates, will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday. There remaining three ceremonies are held for bachelor’s, master’s, and specialist’s degree graduates....
UF Health Shands doctors urge people young and old to get the flu vaccine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors at UF Health Shands are urging people to get the flu vaccine as winter begins to set in, especially those children under 18. A surge of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory virus illnesses are sweeping across the country, leading to increased hospitalizations. But UF Health doctors...
Gov. DeSantis signs measure to provide savings on toll-roads
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1 and remain...
Gator football team loses Las Vegas Bowl to Oregon State, 30-3 to end season 6-7 overall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCJB) -A season of inconsistency under first-year head coach Billy Napier came to an unfortunate, although perhaps symbolic close on Saturday with Florida losing the Las Vegas Bowl to No. 14 Oregon State, 30-3 to finish the season 6-7 overall. The result gives UF back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1978 and 79.
Outgoing Gainesville City commissioners reflect on their last meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of Gainesville city commissioners getting a hefty pay raise due to an ordinance that establishes a population-based formula for calculating commissioner salary, similar to that for county commissioners, outgoing Gainesville city leaders are reflecting on their time in office. Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe,...
Taylor College students help the community through an annual challenge
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A college in Belleview is encouraging its students to help their community with an annual challenge. Taylor College held its 2nd annual ‘Acts of Kindness Holiday Countdown Challenge’. College officials say they concluded the challenge with 122 compassionate acts from their students from December...
Gainesville City Commissioners approve pay raises for themselves
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders were in the giving spirit as they approved a pay raise for themselves, however, most of those who voted for the salary increases won’t benefit. Gainesville City Commissioners voted on Thursday in favor of a motion to make a pay scale for...
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County. The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah...
Alachua Conservation Trust to host ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is hosting a ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South to the public on Friday. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Santa Fe River Preserve is a conservation project that began in 2011. The south portion of the preserve that is...
‘We truly hoped that wouldn’t be the case’: Private investigators reveal details on Demiah Appling homicide
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab in Tallahassee confirmed the identity of human remains found in Gilchrist County. They identified the body as 14 -year-old Demiah Appling and agents are ruling her death a homicide. Last week, Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding...
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
“What’s up” with K-Country 12/16
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Christmas right around the corner, we talked all about holiday events and treats. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
Gainesville Police Department holds ‘Heroes and Helpers’ shopping event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department in partnership with Target took 16 children on a shopping spree as part of ‘Heroes and Helpers’. Each child received a $125 gift card to pick out anything they wanted for Christmas. Police officers say this is their...
Gainesville Police Department to host event to remember those who have fallen to gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is hosting “A Night of Compassion” on Friday. The event is meant to remember loved ones that have fallen to gun violence and to educate the public on the issue. GPD is hosting this event at the Clarence R. Kelly...
‘We appreciate everything’: GoFundMe is underway for a man who fell ill overseas
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - 72-year-old Johnny Woodell is a longtime resident of Keystone Heights. He and his family went on a cruise to the Caribbean Islands when the vacation took the wrong turn. Two days after setting sail, Johnny was taken to the hospital in Aruba, after he experienced...
One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
