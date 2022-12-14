LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCJB) -A season of inconsistency under first-year head coach Billy Napier came to an unfortunate, although perhaps symbolic close on Saturday with Florida losing the Las Vegas Bowl to No. 14 Oregon State, 30-3 to finish the season 6-7 overall. The result gives UF back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1978 and 79.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO