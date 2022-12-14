Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina wins World Cup after beating France in sensational final
Lionel Messi's wait for World Cup glory is finally over after Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday. It was a final for the ages, with momentum swinging both ways throughout a pulsating 120 minutes before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty after the game had finished 3-3 after extra time.
Lionel Messi kisses World Cup after winning the Golden Ball award
Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award after scoring seven goals in the 2022 World Cup tournament.Messi scored twice in the final against France, Argentina’s first and third goals in the 3-3 draw.The 35-year-old missed out on the Golden Boot award after France forward Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick in the final, taking his total to eight goals overall.This is the second time Messi has now won the Golden Ball, he was also named player of the tournament at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kylian Mbappé wins Golden Boot after scoring eight goals at World Cup 2022Messi magic helps Argentina win World Cup 2022 against reigning champions FranceKylian Mbappé wins Golden Boot after scoring eight goals at World Cup 2022
Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup. That breaks a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus. Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups. He played at his first World Cup tournament in 2006. He has scored 11 goals in total to be tied for sixth in the all-time list.
