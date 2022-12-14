ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Orange County Public Schools worked together this Saturday to give meals to more than 3,000 families. "Many thousands of families in this county, and across Central Florida quite honestly, are standing at the edge of that precipice financially, and they just don’t know where their next meal are coming from," said Greg Higgerson of Second Harvest.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO