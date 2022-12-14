Read full article on original website
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
Raw oysters sold at Florida grocery stores, restaurants may cause norovirus: CDC
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. Florida along with Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas are among the states that are affected by the outbreak, according to the CDC. The CDC is...
'God laid over top of us': Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors
‘I thought we were going to die for sure’: Tornado survivor shares aftermath. In Keithville, Louisiana, an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 130 mph managed to decimate homes around Linda Barry as she huddled under a mattress, reciting the Lord’s Prayer for comfort. (Credit: Linda Barry via FOX Weather)
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans. Richard Rivera said his car was parked, but his dashcam ran the entire time as the EF-2 tornado moved through. Video shows debris flying, even flipping a truck right in front...
Near-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south. The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far,...
FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate
A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Could freezing temperatures in Florida on Christmas bring snow? Here's what the forecast shows
ORLANDO, Fla. - It certainly looks like Mother Nature's Christmas gift to Florida this year will be winter weather. A strong Arctic cold front will sweep across the Southeast late in the week ushering the coldest temperatures this season. For Central Florida, we could see lows fall to freezing Christmas Eve morning and Christmas Day. Highs both days could stay in the 40s.
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
Long-range holiday forecast shows 20s, 30s in Florida during Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - There are many reasons why we love Florida: Beautiful sunrises, sunsets, beaches, and warm weather. But some people really like the idea of having a chillier Christmas, just for one day at least. If you're one of those people, you're in luck: our extended forecast shows winter-like...
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in...
Orange County schools partner with food bank to feed families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Orange County Public Schools worked together this Saturday to give meals to more than 3,000 families. "Many thousands of families in this county, and across Central Florida quite honestly, are standing at the edge of that precipice financially, and they just don’t know where their next meal are coming from," said Greg Higgerson of Second Harvest.
Video shows 2 people ejected after tanker truck carrying cooking oil flips over on Florida road
Two people barely escaped after a tanker truck carrying cooking oil flipped over and crashed on a Florida road Thursday. The video, which was posted by Southwest Florida Highway Patrol, shows the truck flying down a road before flipping over and rolling nearly three times. Cooking oil appears to spew...
'Heartwarming to do something for others': Florida teen collects toys for children in hospital
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida teenager is spreading holiday cheer by bringing toys to children in the hospital. Teddy Pentz, from Lake County, will be bringing 240 toys to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Friday. As part of an organization the 14-year-old started, Teddy's Giant Heart Project, he and his mom collected the toys using social media.
Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
Central Florida mentorship programs help keep kids off streets
WINTER PARK, Fla. - As the Orlando Police Department investigates several horrific shootings it’s now learned were the result of gang violence, FOX 35 News is looking more into how to prevent kids from joining gangs. Our team spoke with three different men who grew up on the streets...
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to save Florida commuters 50% on tolls
Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. "I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families," said DeSantis. "With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets."
3 Central Florida men charged with $8M cryptocurrency pyramid scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tech experts describe the world of cryptocurrency as the new Wild West. Just like the wild west of old, they say there are outlaws and bandits ready to take your money. Federal prosecutors have filed charges against three central Florida men: Ramon Antonio Perez Arias, Juan Antonio...
DeSantis expects Florida lawmakers to pass 'constitutional carry' gun law in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call "constitutional carry." Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the...
Altmaier resigns as Florida Insurance Commissioner after passage of overhaul legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After lawmakers this week passed an overhaul of the state’s property-insurance system, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Altmaier, who made the resignation effective Dec. 28, has been Florida’s top insurance regulator since 2016. The letter did not...
