Caddo Parish, LA

fox35orlando.com

Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate

A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Could freezing temperatures in Florida on Christmas bring snow? Here's what the forecast shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - It certainly looks like Mother Nature's Christmas gift to Florida this year will be winter weather. A strong Arctic cold front will sweep across the Southeast late in the week ushering the coldest temperatures this season. For Central Florida, we could see lows fall to freezing Christmas Eve morning and Christmas Day. Highs both days could stay in the 40s.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
ATLANTA, GA
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orange County schools partner with food bank to feed families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Orange County Public Schools worked together this Saturday to give meals to more than 3,000 families. "Many thousands of families in this county, and across Central Florida quite honestly, are standing at the edge of that precipice financially, and they just don’t know where their next meal are coming from," said Greg Higgerson of Second Harvest.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida mentorship programs help keep kids off streets

WINTER PARK, Fla. - As the Orlando Police Department investigates several horrific shootings it’s now learned were the result of gang violence, FOX 35 News is looking more into how to prevent kids from joining gangs. Our team spoke with three different men who grew up on the streets...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to save Florida commuters 50% on tolls

Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. "I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families," said DeSantis. "With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets."
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

3 Central Florida men charged with $8M cryptocurrency pyramid scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tech experts describe the world of cryptocurrency as the new Wild West. Just like the wild west of old, they say there are outlaws and bandits ready to take your money. Federal prosecutors have filed charges against three central Florida men: Ramon Antonio Perez Arias, Juan Antonio...
FLORIDA STATE

