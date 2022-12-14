Read full article on original website
KTVL
Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours
A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
KDRV
Two older adults left dead after a hit and run in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two Grants Pass residents are now dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash last night. Yesterday at about 6:33 p.m., Oregon State Police say they responded to a crash on Highway 99 near milepost 1.75 in Josephine County. Police say their preliminary investigation showed that...
KDRV
Police: Man got drunk, crashed into cars and tried to run away on foot several times
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A man has been jailed after police say he got drunk and crashed into several cars and attempted to elude police. On Thursday morning at 10:29 am, the Grants Pass Police Department began receiving calls about an erratic driver and numerous hit and runs. The vehicle was captured on city cameras as it drove the wrong way on NE 6th Street, passing the Police Station, before its involvement in its first crash, hitting two vehicles.
kptv.com
Grants Pass man charged with reckless driving, hit-and-runs, DUI, escaping from police
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Grants Pass and charged with several hit-and-runs while driving drunk and then escaping police custody, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., police received multiple reports of a person driving erratically. Security cameras showed...
kptv.com
2 pedestrians die after being hit by a truck in southern Ore.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died after being hit by a truck while crossing a highway Friday night in Josephine County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the 1900 block of Highway 99 in Josephine County. They said they learned two pedestrians were crossing the street to go to a Christmas party when they were hit by a truck going north on Highway 99. Both pedestrians died. They have been identified as 85-year-old Gwen Jacobsen and 91-year-old Deverne Jacobsen of Grants Pass.
KTVL
Two adults dead after hit and run while crossing Highway 99 to attend Christmas party
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Two adults from Grants Pass are dead after they were hit by a truck while crossing Highway 99 to attend a Christmas party Friday evening. According to the Oregon State Police (OSP), 91-year-old Deverne Jacobsen and 85-year-old Gwen Jacobsen died from their injuries after being hit by a Toyota Tacoma.
KDRV
Police say suspect in custody for stabbing at Riverside Park
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police say today they have an arrest for a a stabbing at Riverside Park. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its officers located and arrested 39-year-old Jason Castro as the stabbing suspect. GPPD says around 5:02pm December 9th, police responded to a reported...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT
A Glendale man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a victim reported that the suspect had assaulted him on property in the 1000 block of McCullough Creek Road. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the victim said he and the other man had been arguing when the suspect came out of a trailer and attacked him. He claimed that he had been knocked to the ground and hit at least 30 times.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS WOMAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for an alleged burglary incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 10:30 a.m. a deputy took a report about a burglary that might have occurred between the evening of November 22nd and the morning of November 23rd, in the 9000 block of Scotts Valley Road near Yoncalla.
mybasin.com
75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS
Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested for motel room armed robbery
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - At approximately 2:00 PM on December 9, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual entering a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on the scene...
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
northeastoregonnow.com
Details Emerge About 2 Black Bears Illegally Shot and Left in Trees
Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed in Talent. The Oregon State Police continue to seek information about this Oct. 29 case and is providing more details in hopes of finding the perpetrators. OSP Fish &...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
KDRV
Jackson County grand jury indicts couple for animal abuse and neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple today faces 16 counts of criminal charges involving animals. The Jackson County District Attorney's Office (JCDA) says a grand jury indicted Michael Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton yesterday. JCDA says the indictment involves an animal cruelty case with more than ten animals that...
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft
PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
KDRV
Pedestrian struck by car and killed near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A woman is dead after being run over by a car at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo St. in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says that 22 year old Christina Mueller was driving a GMC Sierra and traveling eastbound when she struck the pedestrian, 53 year old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans.
