Four deadly crashes occur within two-week period
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the fourth time in 10 days, a person in northern Michigan died in a pedestrian crash, following a hit and run on Dec. 15. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man was killed and the driver, a 32-year-old man from Buckley, has been taken into custody.
Man living in Red Kettle for a week to raise money for Salvation Army
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To help reach its fundraising goal of $120,000 by Christmas day, the Salvation Army in the Wexford County area is putting something other than money in one of its Red Kettles. Looking at this kettle, you might notice it's a little bit bigger than the...
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
Two Killed In Mancelona Collision
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
Crowding crisis: Shelters dealing with uptick in surrendered animals
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Animal shelters across the state are dealing with a crisis, caring for more animals who are also staying longer. Just like many other shelters in northern Michigan, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City is at capacity. The director believes there are several reasons...
Wreaths Across America honors late veterans in northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- People braced the cold on Saturday afternoon to honor veterans in Otsego County. Wreaths Across America has been honoring veterans in the county for the past three years. It's a ceremony that's close to many of the veterans of VFW Post 1518. Another story: Wreaths...
Almost ready to hit the ice at the Traverse City Curling Club
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --After several months and millions of dollars a northern Michigan community is closer to having its first curling club with ice solely dedicated to the sport. The new Traverse City Curling Club is in the Cherryland Center off of Garfield Avenue and South Airport Road.
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
New snowmobile race coming to Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new year will bring a new snowmobile race to the Traverse City area. The Midwest International Racing Association will create the track at the Grand Traverse Town Center next to Meijer in Acme Township. Snowmobile Sales: Snowmobile inventory is low this year. The...
Buckley Man Arrested After Hit and Run at Interlochen Corners
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and moving violation causing death. The...
Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project begins in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project is officially underway in Traverse City. The Traverse City Commission has hired an engineering and design firm to create plans for the trail between Garfield and Eastern Avenues, all the way to the West End Beach near Division Street.
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident
Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
Bringold Ave fire destroys 40×64 pole building
A fire Wednesday morning completely destroyed a 40 by 64-foot pole building, owned by Tom and Barlinba Ciesia, in the 1,300 block of North Bringold Avenue. Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the call came in at 10 am Wednesday. He said the owner’s wife was in the pole building “to feed their cats and dogs,” when she noticed that a fire had started in the shop area of the building.
Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
Michigan mother arrested in sophisticated catfishing scheme involving daughter
A mid-Michigan woman was arrested Tuesday for a sophisticated catfishing scheme that targeted two teens — one her own daughter — in a multi-year campaign of harassment that she allegedly reported to law enforcement herself to throw authorities off her trail. The identity of the woman — a...
2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township
Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
Subaru's Share the Love event kicks off in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thursday night was the kick-off for Subaru's Share the Love event. At Serra Subaru in Traverse City, people started off the event with an open house. This year's hometown charity is the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency. During the open house, the NMCAA held...
