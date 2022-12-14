PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County. The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved The post Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO