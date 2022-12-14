Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Custer County deputies trying to resolve standoff with armed man in camper
SILVER CLIFF, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is trying to peacefully end a standoff involving an armed man holed up inside a camper. The incident has been unfolding since late Sunday morning in the town of Silver Cliff, which neighbors Westcliffe in Custer County. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Affidavit reveals details in alleged shooting by bondsman
ALAMOSA – Court documents obtained on Tuesday by the Valley Courier provide details in the fatal shooting of Phil Lucero by, allegedly, Robert Thrash, a 29-year-old Costilla County resident and bondsman pursuing Lucero, 28, who had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. Lucero, 28, was wanted by local...
KKTV
Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
KRDO
Two arrested after stand-off with police at Pueblo hotel
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief stand-off with police at a Pueblo hotel, two people were taken into custody for multiple warrants. On Dec. 14, parole officers saw two wanted individuals walk into a hotel in the 4200 block of N. Elizabeth. They were identified as James Michael Espinoza and Angel Barela.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Walsenburg Man Facing Murder Charges
A Walsenburg man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man earlier this week. 35-year-old Michael Montez is being charged with 2nd degree murder after stabbing 56-year-old Charles Herndon multiple times. The incident occurred Monday afternoon near Civic League Park. The victim was transported to the Spanish Peaks Regional Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Human remains found in remote Colorado, authorities ask public for help
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize a few distinctive items of clothing after human remains were found. According to authorities, "human skeletal remains" were located in a remote area near Rye, about 30 miles southwest of Pueblo. An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
KRDO
Wanted man accused of shoplifting at Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man accused of shoplifting at an Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West. Deputies reported the wanted suspect on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the suspect drove off in a...
Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County. The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved The post Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in structure fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a structure fire on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to PPD, on Dec. 10 officers were called to the south side of Pueblo about a structure fire. During PPD’s investigation, they determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a […]
Help PCSO find owner of items found near human remains
(RYE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying anyone who recognizes several items found near human remains in a remote area near Rye. PCSO posted about the remains on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15, and asked if anyone in the community recognized the items in accompanying […]
Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered
The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.
KRDO
More than 90% of chemical weapons stockpile at Pueblo Chemical Depot destroyed
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 90 percent of the chemical weapons stockpile at the Pueblo Chemical Depot has been destroyed, according to the Army. The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot originally stored more than 2,600 tons of the blister agent mustard in projectiles and mortar rounds. To date, 2,387.9 tons have been destroyed.
KKTV
Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody
BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. At about 3 p.m. the police department posted the following:. “Everyone in or near the Town of Blanca, please remain in your houses and do not exit...
The History of the Pueblo Slopper: it’s messy
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and as we wrap up our We Are Pueblo coverage, we can’t talk about the Steel City without mentioning the famous Pueblo Slopper. But the history of the dish seems to be as messy as the Slopper itself. It’s the Steel City’s claim to food fame. Mayor Nick […]
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
conejoscountycitizen.com
Grazing law draws crowd to Costilla County meeting
SAN LUIS — Costilla County Commissioners held their meeting Dec. 6. Community members packed the room. Several topics were discussed. In the public comment segment, Shirley Otero, working with land and water rights and with the Costilla County Economic Development Center (CCEDC), let the community know about the San Luis Valley Foods Coalition summit meeting coming to San Luis in February 2023.
FOX21News.com
Weather for Christmas may be less ‘merry’ than in past
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But is it weather-wise? This year may be a different story with extreme cold leading up to a warmer holiday. Through the week leading up to Christmas, we are tracking a big plunge in temperatures. Highs across Southern Colorado may be well below normal leading up to Christmas Day.
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
Comments / 0