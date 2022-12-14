ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsenburg, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Alamosa Valley Courier

Affidavit reveals details in alleged shooting by bondsman

ALAMOSA – Court documents obtained on Tuesday by the Valley Courier provide details in the fatal shooting of Phil Lucero by, allegedly, Robert Thrash, a 29-year-old Costilla County resident and bondsman pursuing Lucero, 28, who had an active warrant out of Alamosa County. Lucero, 28, was wanted by local...
ALAMOSA, CO
KKTV

Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Two arrested after stand-off with police at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief stand-off with police at a Pueblo hotel, two people were taken into custody for multiple warrants. On Dec. 14, parole officers saw two wanted individuals walk into a hotel in the 4200 block of N. Elizabeth. They were identified as James Michael Espinoza and Angel Barela.
PUEBLO, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Walsenburg Man Facing Murder Charges

A Walsenburg man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man earlier this week. 35-year-old Michael Montez is being charged with 2nd degree murder after stabbing 56-year-old Charles Herndon multiple times. The incident occurred Monday afternoon near Civic League Park. The victim was transported to the Spanish Peaks Regional Center, where he later died from his injuries.
WALSENBURG, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County. The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved The post Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for suspect in structure fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a structure fire on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to PPD, on Dec. 10 officers were called to the south side of Pueblo about a structure fire. During PPD’s investigation, they determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help PCSO find owner of items found near human remains

(RYE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying anyone who recognizes several items found near human remains in a remote area near Rye. PCSO posted about the remains on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15, and asked if anyone in the community recognized the items in accompanying […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

More than 90% of chemical weapons stockpile at Pueblo Chemical Depot destroyed

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 90 percent of the chemical weapons stockpile at the Pueblo Chemical Depot has been destroyed, according to the Army. The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot originally stored more than 2,600 tons of the blister agent mustard in projectiles and mortar rounds. To date, 2,387.9 tons have been destroyed.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

The History of the Pueblo Slopper: it’s messy

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and as we wrap up our We Are Pueblo coverage, we can’t talk about the Steel City without mentioning the famous Pueblo Slopper. But the history of the dish seems to be as messy as the Slopper itself. It’s the Steel City’s claim to food fame. Mayor Nick […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
PUEBLO, CO
conejoscountycitizen.com

Grazing law draws crowd to Costilla County meeting

SAN LUIS — Costilla County Commissioners held their meeting Dec. 6. Community members packed the room. Several topics were discussed. In the public comment segment, Shirley Otero, working with land and water rights and with the Costilla County Economic Development Center (CCEDC), let the community know about the San Luis Valley Foods Coalition summit meeting coming to San Luis in February 2023.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Weather for Christmas may be less ‘merry’ than in past

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But is it weather-wise? This year may be a different story with extreme cold leading up to a warmer holiday. Through the week leading up to Christmas, we are tracking a big plunge in temperatures. Highs across Southern Colorado may be well below normal leading up to Christmas Day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

This Is The Coldest City In Colorado

People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy