Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

South Bend Symphony Orchestra holds annual Home for the Holidays concert

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are upon us, but it doesn’t feel quite like the festive season without a bit of music. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra was joined by Notre Dame’s Concordia Octet and Southold Dance Theater to perform their annual Home for The Holidays concert at the Morris Performing Arts Center.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend

ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping. The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days. Whether it was last-minute gifts or...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana

South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Adopt a Pet: Meet Sven!

One dog up for adoption at the South Bend Animal Resource Center loves people, and would absolutely love to spend the holidays with you!. Sven is around two years old and is likely a Husky mix. He came in to the shelter as a stray and is looking for a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is hoping to raise funds from bond issues and leases to help pay for various projects around the city.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen

GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
GOSHEN, IN

