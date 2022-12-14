Read full article on original website
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the seventh year in a row, the Christmas Store at Monroe Circle Community Center (MC3) in South Bend is giving Michiana families who may find themselves in challenging times an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for their children for a large discount. “Like beyond...
Mishawaka High School students hold 'Grocery Store Food Drive' for families in need
Mother-daughter donation drive helps bring clothing to women in need.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Taylor Kinkade, a Mishawaka high school student and goalie on the Adams hockey team. Set up a donation event for St. Margaret’s house, a shelter that helps improve the lives of women and children in the area. The idea for the event came from an...
St. Joe County police help kids pick out presents, meet Santa for the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. Well, on Wednesday night, 16 News Now told you about Mishawaka’s “Shop with a Cop” event. On Thursday, it was the county’s turn to give back to kids in our community!. The St. Joseph County...
‘Elf on a Shelf’ visits South Bend patient at Riley Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s difficult to be in the hospital during the holidays. That’s why nurses at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis are finding creative ways to bring joy to kids receiving care. Two young patients awaiting heart transplants have been hospitalized for months, one...
South Bend Symphony Orchestra holds annual Home for the Holidays concert
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are upon us, but it doesn’t feel quite like the festive season without a bit of music. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra was joined by Notre Dame’s Concordia Octet and Southold Dance Theater to perform their annual Home for The Holidays concert at the Morris Performing Arts Center.
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend
ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
Veterans honored on National Wreaths Across America Day at Fairview Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana community gathered at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka on Saturday to remember the fallen and honor those who have served as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Volunteers placed hundreds of wreaths at the cemetery, which were delivered there earlier this week. Team Red,...
Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping. The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days. Whether it was last-minute gifts or...
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Sven!
One dog up for adoption at the South Bend Animal Resource Center loves people, and would absolutely love to spend the holidays with you!. Sven is around two years old and is likely a Husky mix. He came in to the shelter as a stray and is looking for a...
Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash
A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township. A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township.
South Bend to light community menorah Sunday to celebrate start of Hanukkah
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hanukkah starts this Sunday at sundown!. To mark the occasion, the City of South Bend will be lighting the community menorah at Hunt Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Traditional treats will be served, songs will be sung, and rabbis will be on hand to offer words...
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
