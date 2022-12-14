VIDEO: Suspect wanted after possibly following elderly man home from the bank, snatching envelope out his hand, HPD says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
2 Friendswood PD officers injured after attempting to free victim from single vehicle crash, officials say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two officers with Friendswood Police Department are hurt after attempting to free a victim following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said. Officers with Friendswood PD closed off FM528 from Moore Road to Canal Drive towards Alvin at around 6 a.m. after a major crash...
Man allegedly stabbed to death by girlfriend in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been stabbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend in east Harris County Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Heather Street in the Highlands area. According to Gonzalez, investigators learned...
Man, woman shot over pair of shoes at NE Harris County park, deputies say
A couple were rushed to the hospital after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were both shot by a suspect over a pair of shoes in northeast Harris County Friday evening. According to HCSO, the couple, believed to be dating, met with an unknown man at Sheldon...
Shooting on METRORail leaves 1 shot, officer injured in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A person was shot inside a METRORail train on Saturday, according to Houston police. Officials say the incident took place in the 4500 block of Main Street near Ruth Street at around 2:20 p.m. The shooting involves two METRO police officers, but because it happened within the...
2 masked suspects shoot man to death during possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A homeowner is dead after being shot to death by two masked men during a possible home invasion in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 4422 Kulkarni Street around 2:45 p.m. According to...
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Carjacking suspect shot by officers following brief pursuit in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect was shot by a Houston police officer following a brief pursuit in southwest Houston Friday morning, officials say. According to HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, officers received reports of a carjacking at around 6:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park. At around...
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside...
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside bar on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a fight outside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Houston’s south side early Saturday. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill on Southmore Boulevard near 288 around 2 a.m. According...
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
Man rushed to hospital after apartment fire in northwest Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – One person was rushed to the hospital after firefighters worked to battle a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Saturday evening. The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tidwell Road near Antoine Drive. Officials with Houston Fire department said...
Woman struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston; Driver investigated for possible DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston late Thursday night, police said. It happened on State Highway 6 near Richmond Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing along the mainlanes of Highway 6 when at...
Texas AG’s office hires expert to review missing Texas State student’s phone, who disappeared while driving to Missouri City 2 years ago
This week marks two years since Jason Landry mysteriously vanished on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas Break. “Well, I guess the only way we get through it is that Jason is in Heaven, and he’s fine,” Pastor Kent Landry, Jason’s father, said Thursday. But...
Firefighters battle large hangar fire at DW Hooks Airport , officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters responded to a large fire at a hangar at DW Hooks Airport in north Harris County early Friday. Officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Klein Fire Department said firefighters began defensive operations to the fire. No other buildings or structures were...
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Quincy, the charming pup!
Quincy is a special pup who has a charm that’ll make you say “awwwww!”. Volunteers say Quincy was dumped at the employee parking lot at the shelter in October. But thankfully, he didn’t have to be without shelter for long. A charming boy, Quincy knows tricks such...
Fort Bend County Animal Services gearing up for countywide pet adoption event
HOUSTON – Whether you’re thinking of surprising your kids with a pet this holiday or you’re using the break to adjust to life with a new cat or dog -- adoption is a great way to find your next pet. The Fort Bend County Animal Services is...
Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration
RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
Ghosts of Christmas past
Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area
HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
