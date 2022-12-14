At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
Killona community trying to salvage what they can following tornado
KILLONA, La. — Day two, and many are still coming to terms with what happened after an EF2 tornado ripped through Southeast Louisiana, destroying everything in its path. Killona in St Charles Parish was severely hit, with the storm claiming one woman's life. Azealya White and her family had...
fox29.com
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
Videos Capture Tornadoes That Wreaked Havoc on Gretna, Killona, Greater New Orleans Area
Tornadoes that tore through the greater New Orleans area were captured on video by tower-traffic surveillance, doorbell cameras, and via the cell phones of numerous people who saw the twisters from their cars. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in areas surrounding...
Businesses in Algiers cleanup after tornado wreaks havoc along General Meyer
NEW ORLEANS — Terry Johnson owns a strip of businesses in Algiers along General Meyer. “It sound like a train come through here," Johnson said. Johnson is counting his blessing after a tornado wreaked havoc in Algiers. “They have people around there that lost their whole house. So I...
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
NOLA.com
A series of wintry cold blasts will leave New Orleans with a freezing Christmas
New Orleanians will have to bundle up for the rest of the year. A modest cold snap is coming this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold...
WWL-TV
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
‘I see baskets, I see people with baskets’ | Tornado-damaged Winn-Dixie reopens
MARRERO, La. — Residents on the Westbank are still shaken up after Wednesday’s tornadoes. “It was a harrowing experience for everyone in the area, I had no idea it was going to be as devastating as it was. Thankfully I didn’t sustain damage except losing power,” one Westbank resident, Lisa Broussard said.
WDSU
New Orleans residents pick up pieces after widespread tornado damage
NEW ORLEANS — Watch WDSU's live coverage of tornado aftermath. Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area were struck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. Thursday, those same residents began the cleanup process. Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed damage across Southeast Louisiana. Although there were many areas that suffered damage,...
Jefferson Parish offers temporary housing, tarps for tornado victims, here is how to sign up
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Tornado victims in Jefferson Parish in need of temporary housing can stay at a travel trailer in Bayou Segnette State Park thanks to temporary housing assistance parish officials announce. It is part of a partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government, and the City of Gretna.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
WDSU
Three people hurt in 2 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left three people injured. According to police, two people were shot and injured at the 2200 block of South Claiborne around 1:03 a.m. Initial reports show that the two victims were at the location when...
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
NOLA.com
Relatives find Killona woman dead, children injured after tornado destroys neighborhood
After a freight train of a twister barreled down her street in Killona and flipped her trailer onto its side, Audrey Mitchell was inspecting the damage Wednsday afternoon when she overheard Allison Alexander’s 10-year-old grandson desperately calling out for help. Alexander, 56, was Mitchell's godmother, and lived about a...
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
Two shot on South Claiborne
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting on South Claiborne Avenue near the intersection of Jackson Avenue. Officers initially responded to reports of a man shot in the head at the scene around 1am.
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
Comments / 0