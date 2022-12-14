ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

By Amir Vera, Joe Sutton, Jason Hanna, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents pick up pieces after widespread tornado damage

NEW ORLEANS — Watch WDSU's live coverage of tornado aftermath. Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area were struck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. Thursday, those same residents began the cleanup process. Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed damage across Southeast Louisiana. Although there were many areas that suffered damage,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two shot on South Claiborne

New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting on South Claiborne Avenue near the intersection of Jackson Avenue. Officers initially responded to reports of a man shot in the head at the scene around 1am.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy