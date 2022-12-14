ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Related
news3lv.com

City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Community reacts to Henderson’s purchase of former casino site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility. Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents. “This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said...
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
BOULDER CITY, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million

2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Architectural Masterpiece with A Theme of Illusion in Henderson Back on The Market for $8.5 Million

19 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a custom sanctuary designed by Swaback Partners presents an artistic juxtaposition of light vs seclusion, rounded edges vs geometric angles, and spectacular realism vs illusion. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
jammin1057.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
LAS VEGAS, NV

