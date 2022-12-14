Read full article on original website
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosts PACT Act town hall and resource fair
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act "Week of Action" Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Saturday for over 400 veterans.
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
This is the new Station casino expected to be built in the Ispirada area of Henderson
Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.
Community reacts to Henderson’s purchase of former casino site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility. Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents. “This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said...
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures have been below normal lately and shelters are trying to keep strays off the streets and out of the cold, but that is hard to do when a shelter is beyond capacity. The City of Henderson’s shelter has room for 60 or 70 dogs....
Feds want states to take the reigns of the Colorado River crisis, but will force a solution if one isn't found
LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. States along the Colorado River had two days to share possible solutions and ongoing fears caused by the coming water crisis. On the final day of the nation's largest water conference, the feds got their chance.
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
An Architectural Masterpiece with A Theme of Illusion in Henderson Back on The Market for $8.5 Million
19 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a custom sanctuary designed by Swaback Partners presents an artistic juxtaposition of light vs seclusion, rounded edges vs geometric angles, and spectacular realism vs illusion. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
Mega Vegas Casino Project Announced, Horseshoe Changes Over & Another Closed Casino Finally Returns!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the brand new Vegas casino that was announced this week. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
